Somalian admits plan to take over US — another pees on Trump's Hollywood star

President Donald Trump has angered the left yet again, this time by calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and her Somalian friends “garbage.”

“Ilhan Omar is garbage — her friends are garbage,” he said.

“When they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it,” he said during his ninth cabinet meeting of 2025.

And Somalian immigrants are not happy.

“The Somali are so pissed off about President Trump calling Somalian criminals garbage that they’re, you know, respectfully pushing back and taking the high road, I guess,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“And well, no, actually, they’re not, because they’re literally peeing on President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which, as it turns out, is just proving his point,” she says, showing a video on social media of an immigrant proudly doing just that.

“Do you know who would do that? A garbage individual,” she adds.

But Somalians aren’t just peeing on Trump’s star to prove their non-garbage state.

They’re also explicitly laying out their plans to take over the United States because, as Gonzales points out, “they never intended to come here to assimilate and become American.”

“My biggest fear in life is that this man may never witness our full takeover,” a man said in a video posted to TikTok under the account name @boqol562. “Yes, he may never witness that. He already witnessed our partial takeover, our little success in America. He’s old and sick, I know. He may not witness our full takeover, but I promise you that his sons will witness, just like him.”

“We came to exist in this country. See? The land of free men, the land of opportunities. And we’re here. Yes. And we’re not leaving, actually. We’re not going back,” he added while holding a picture of Donald Trump.

“The arrogance and the entitlement,” Gonzales comments, disturbed. “‘We’re here. We’re not going back.’ I mean, you are if we say you are. Denaturalization is a thing if you don’t hold up your end of the bargain, which it doesn’t sound like any of you guys are.”

