VIDEO: Trans-identifying teen and alleged accomplice make 'sociopathic' jokes after arrest for attempted murder

Two Florida teenagers arrested on charges of alleged murder were allegedly caught on video laughing and giggling to each other about their plot from a police cruiser.

Isabelle Valdez, 15, and Lois Lippert, 14, were arrested on Jan. 23 after police received a tip about their alleged plan to resurrect the Sandy Hook elementary school killer by murdering a schoolmate.

'I thought I was going to get sent to the [expletive] psych ward. That's why I was so excited about everything.'

The video shows Valdez making jokes and Lippert laughing despite the very serious allegations that were made against them by the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Valdez identifies as a transgender person and goes by the name "Jimmy," according to court records.

After police contacted school officials about the tip, Valdez was questioned by the vice principal of Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs. She allegedly admitted to the murder plot and handed over a backpack with a knife, gloves, trash bags, and wipes.

Valdez said that she heard voices in her head telling her to kill the victim in order to resurrect Adam Lanza, who murdered his mother, 20 grade-school students, and others before committing suicide in 2012.

In the police video released to the public, they joke about wearing makeup for a mugshot.

"I was going to do my makeup this morning for the mugshot, but I couldn’t find anything," Valdez said. "It's over."

"Yeah, it's over. It doesn't matter if you look good or not," Lippert replied.

"Why are you touching me with your butt?" Valdez said in another reported interaction.

"This is such a bonding experience! I love it!" Lippert said.

At another part, Valdez said, "I thought I was going to get sent to the [expletive] psych ward. That's why I was so excited about everything."

They also talk about the blood pact to bring back Lanza as well as their speculation about who snitched on them. Prosecutors said the teens planned to slit a student's throat in the bathroom and then drink his blood.

"I don't feel guilty for my actions," Valdez said in the recording.

Prosecutors showed the video at a hearing to oppose bail for the pair, and a judge agreed. The two will stay in jail while the case progresses.

RELATED: Activists want food delivery man to be charged with hate crime after lethal shooting over 'misgendering' of transgender woman

The mother of the teenager who was allegedly targeted in the murder plot said it has crushed their sense of security.

"I was destroyed, and I still am. It is never going to be the same," the mother told WFTV-TV. "When you read the report and how planned out it was ... it is very hard. I have broken down a lot. I still break down at work. I still have fear."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!