Trans-identifying 15-year-old plotted to kill classmate in order to resurrect Newtown shooter Adam Lanza, police say

Florida officials say that two high school girls laughed and joked with each other after they were arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of a fellow classmate.

Isabelle Valdez, 15, and Lois Lippert, 14, were unaware that they were being recorded as they discussed their plans in the back of a police vehicle in January, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Police were alerted to the alleged plot through an anonymous tip on Jan. 22 saying a student at Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs was being targeted in a murder scheme.

On Jan. 23, both girls went to school, and by 7:38 a.m. police had asked a security guard to get Valdez out of class.

Court documents indicated that Valdez identifies as transgender and goes by the name "Jimmy."

Valdez was questioned by an assistant principal and admitted that she was plotting to kill another student. When asked how she was to do it, she allegedly said she had a knife, gloves, trash bags, and wipes in her backpack. When she handed the backpack over, those items were found inside.

She allegedly said she heard voices telling her to kill the victim because he reminded her of Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook killer. The voices told her that killing the student would lead to Lanza's resurrection.

The girl intended to stab the student in the neck or the stomach, according to police.

The other girl, Lippert, allegedly knew about the plot and helped Valdez obtain items for the scheme.

Police said the two girls were recorded in a police vehicle laughing about their plan to spread the murder through crime communities.

"Valdez told Lippert that she was going to use makeup this morning for her mugshot, but she could not find anything," reads a police readout of the recorded conversation. "Valdez then said, 'It's over.' Lippert replied, 'Yeah, it's over. It doesn't matter if you look good or not.'"

They also discussed the blood pact regarding Lanza and whether someone ratted on them.

The two are facing attempted premeditated murder charges and were charged as adults.

Adam Lanza horrified the U.S. when he killed his mother and then went to Sandy Hook Elementary School and slaughtered 20 first-grade students and six adults in 2012. The killing spree only ended when he killed himself.

Later releases by the FBI indicated that some warning signs ahead of the shooting were ignored and that Lanza had stopped taking medicine for his Asperger's syndrome condition.

