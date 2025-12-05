Tim Walz tries gaslighting Americans again — this time about Trump's 'garbage' remark

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appears keen to clutch pearls and hold President Donald Trump to a different standard than Walz did the previous president — especially after Trump called Walz "seriously retarded."

Quick background

During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump leaned into his criticism of Somalia, the rampant fraud in Minnesota's Somali community, and Somalia's top spokeswoman in Congress, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

'This is on top of all the other vile comments.'

"Somalia, which is barely a country, you know, they have no, anything. They just run around killing each other. There's no structure," said the president.

Somalia is a Sunni Muslim nation on the easternmost part of Africa with a population of just over 19 million, a high rate of female genital mutilation, a GDP of $12.94 billion, and an adult literacy rate of 54%.

The country is a haven for crime and terrorism, ranking 34th out of 193 countries for criminality on the Global Organized Crime Index. With 10 being the most severe, Somalia scores 8.5 for human trafficking; 8 for human smuggling; 9.5 for extortion and protection racketeering; 9 for arms trafficking; 7 for financial crimes; and 7 for trade in counterfeit goods.

Trump appears to suspect that America imported some of Somalia's chronic problems when accepting its refugees.

Following a report detailing instances of alleged and confirmed fraud perpetrated by numerous members of the Somali community in Minnesota, Trump announced on Nov. 21 that he was terminating the Temporary Protected Status designation for Somalia.

RELATED: DHS to increase operations in Twin Cities region as Somali fraud becomes unignorable

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Somalians ripped off that state for billions of dollars. Billions every year. Billions of dollars, and they contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88%. They contribute nothing," continued Trump. "I don't want them in our country; I'll be honest with you. Some might say, 'Oh, that's not politically correct.' I don't care. I don't want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don't want them in our country. I can say that about other countries too."

Trump added, "We're at a tipping point. I don't know if people mind me saying that, but I'm saying it. We could go one way or the other, and we're going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country."

"Ilhan Omar is garbage. She's garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren't people that work," Trump said, leaving no room for ambiguity.

"These are people who do nothing but complain."

Walz whines, gaslights

Walz made a big show on Thursday of denouncing Trump's remarks and calling on others to do likewise.

"Donald Trump's calling our Somali neighbors 'garbage' and the state of Minnesota a 'hellhole' is, I'm assuming, is unprecedented for a United States president," said Walz, who has bent the truth to his benefit on numerous occasions.

The use of the term "garbage" by an American president in reference to a group of people is not unprecedented. In fact, Walz downplayed former President Joe Biden's use of the term to describe nearly half the country just last year.

When stumping for then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris in October 2024, Biden fixated on a joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico during a humorous speech at a Trump rally in New York City — a rally that Walz had likened to a Nazi rally. Rather than brush off the joke, Biden apparently tried to outdo Hillary Clinton's "deplorables" smear.

"A speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' Well, let me tell you something," said Biden. "In my home state of Delaware, they’re good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."

After Biden suggested that the over 77.3 million who would ultimately vote for Trump were "garbage," Walz downplayed the remark when asked in a "CBS Mornings" interview whether that comment and others like it undercut the Democratic campaign's "closing message of unity."

"No, certainly not," said Walz. "I think that the frustration we've seen since January 6, the frustration with Donald Trump's rhetoric of division, it does fire passions."

After suggesting on Thursday that Trump's "garbage" remark was a first, Walz, a champion of racist DEI initiatives, said that "demonizing an entire group of people by their race and their ethnicity — a very group of people who contribute to the vitality, economic [sic], culture of this state is something I was hoping we'd never have to see. This is on top of all the other vile comments."

The Democratic governor said that any officials in Minnesota who would not condemn Trump's "vile attack" are "complicit in it."

