Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton doubles down on 'deplorables' smear

The Washington Post recently published an excerpt from former first lady Hillary Clinton's new book wherein she doubled down on the claim that helped her lose the 2016 election.

At a September 2016 event in New York City, Clinton said, "You could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables."

"The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it," continued Clinton. "And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. ... Now, some of those folks — they are irredeemable, but thankfully, they are not America."

Then-candidate Donald Trump tweeted, "Wow, Hillary Clinton was SO INSULTING to my supporters, millions of amazing, hard working people. I think it will cost her at the Polls!"

Sure enough, nearly 63 million Americans — over 31 million of whom were apparently "deplorable" — voted for Trump, giving him an electoral college landslide and the White House.

She aspires to the kind of 'radical empathy' she observed in a former white supremacist.

Clinton noted in the excerpt published Wednesday that in the time since her "deplorables" speech, the "masks have come off, and if anything, 'deplorable' is too kind a word for the hate and violent extremism we've seen from some Trump supporters," accusing many in the other half of having "unresolved trauma in their lives."

After once again painting Tucker Carlson's previous reports about the rapid replacement of native-born Americans in the workforce with foreign nationals as racist — despite recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports all but confirming the thesis — Clinton suggested that in 2022, unnamed editors at "a major American newspaper" "brought up my 'deplorables' comment and 'how prescient' I had been."

The supposed soothsayer noted that "as a Christian," she aspires to the kind of "radical empathy" she observed in a former white supremacist who now rehabilitates people leaving identitarian groups.

Nevertheless, Clinton stressed that part of her would still agree that some Trump supporters are "irredeemable."

It's unclear, particularly in light of her later reference to her supposed Christian faith, whether Clinton figures some of those who refused to vote for her are damned souls.

It is clear, however, that Clinton was short on empathy for Trump and his family after the second attempted assassination attempt on Sept. 15, demanding further his demonization by the media via a "consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is."

When plugging her book days after the thwarted assassination attempt, she also criticized Trump for suggesting that incendiary Democratic rhetoric may have set the stage for such attempts on his life.

