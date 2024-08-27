The ‘Great Replacement Theory’ is real — and it’s not about race

The media has branded the “Great Replacement Theory” as a racist, white supremacist conspiracy theory — but in reality, the theory has a lot less to do with race and a lot more to do with culture.

“They are talking about bringing in new voters that they can count on ideologically. That is what the great replacement theory is that’s actually happening,” Glenn Beck says to the Center for Renewing America executive director, Wade Miller, who agrees.

“The left wants people who ideologically agree with them. It’s not necessarily a racialist perspective,” Miller says. “And then there’s another camp in the left that absolutely is kind of inherently racist.”

The latter camp, which is made up of radicals like Ibram X. Kendi, does “explicitly want to replace the white population.”

While there are also radical factions on the right that don’t want other races coming to America, it doesn’t negate the fact that there is truly a great replacement underway.

“Both of those camps are wrong. The left is racist and wrong and the kind of extreme elements on the right are wrong, but nevertheless, the left is doing that, and it’s okay and it’s right to call them out on it,” Miller says, adding, “In fact, I think it’s moral to call them out on it.”

If Americans don’t call it out, the chances of America looking like Europe grow stronger every day.

“The progressive, woke left in their countries are keying in on if you’re a citizen, and you like the traditions and culture of your country, and you don’t want people coming from a population where 89% of those people want Sharia law entering into your country because you don’t think that they’re going to assimilate, that’s somehow hatred and bigotry and Islamophobia,” Miller explains.

“That leads down a path that is unavoidable,” Miller continues. “At that point, you will have increasing levels of violence because you have different cultures trying to coexist, and that just doesn’t happen.”

