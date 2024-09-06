Millions of Americans lost jobs last month while the 'foreign born' saw massive gains

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its jobs report for August on Friday, exposing the continuation of at least two troubling trends.

Not only does it appear that the country is still shedding full-time jobs while adding part-time gigs, which usually lack the benefits many families rely upon, but hundreds of thousands of foreign-born workers are securing gainful employment while millions of native-born Americans are losing jobs.

According the report, the U.S. under the Biden-Harris administration added 142,000 nonfarm payroll jobs last month — roughly 20,000 short of what the economists polled by Reuters expected to see.

The unemployment rate, 4.2%, and the number of unemployed people, 7.1 million, were both apparently higher this year than they were last year (3.8% and 6.3 million, respectively.)

ZeroHedge, which has long documented the trend of what it calls the "great replacement" of American workers with imported workers, highlighted that "in the past month, the US has added 635K foreign-born workers, while losing 1.325 million native-born workers."

The BLS defines the foreign born as "people who reside in the United States but who were not U.S. citizens at birth." This cohort includes legally admitted immigrants, refugees, temporary residents, and illegal aliens.

According to the BLS, the foreign born accounted for 18.6% of the U.S. civilian labor force (i.e., those actively employed or looking for work) last year. In 2020, 17% of the labor force was foreign born.

Former President Donald Trump characterized the jobs report as a "disaster."

"They're really bad," Trump said Friday. "You had numbers that are shocking. Native-born Americans — we lost 1.3 million jobs, while foreign-born Americans were able to take all of those jobs. So, foreign is coming in — largely illegally — took the jobs of native-born Americans, and I've been telling you that's what's going to happen."

'This is why the border is open.'

EJ Antoni, research fellow at the Heritage Foundation's Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, noted on X that this is "part of the longer trend (last several years) where foreign-born have seen steady gains while native-born have gone backwards."

In a separate post, Antoni indicated that "employment among foreign-born workers has increased 4.4 million since pre-pandemic (and is back on trend) while jobs among native-born Americans have fallen 833k over that same time — literally no progress in 5 years."

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said, "This disastrous report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows what Americans have known for years: illegal immigration drives down the wages and jobs of American citizens, pushing out struggling families."

"Statistics show that all of the job growth Kamala Harris and Joe [Biden] claim to have created has not been for American citizens. It has entirely gone to illegal immigrants whom they have imported at great harm to our country," continued Lee. "It appears that the primary beneficiaries of the Biden-Harris economy are illegal aliens. The ones shouldering the burden of their suppressed wages, inflated cost of living, and migrant crime are the American people."

Geiger Capital suggested, "This is why the border is open. They did it on purpose to support the labor market."

The jobs report also indicated that around 438,000 full-time jobs were lost last month while 527,000 part-time jobs were added. ZeroHedge noted that means that the U.S. has added over 2 million part-time jobs since June while losing 1.5 million full-time jobs.

According to the jobs report, the public has also been misled about how bleak job numbers have actually been in recent months.

The June jobs report was revised down by 61,000 jobs, from +179,00 to +118,00. The total nonfarm payroll employment for July was revised down 25,000, from +114,000 to +89,000. Accordingly, employment for those two months was actually 86,000 lower than previously reported.

The Kobeissi Letter indicated that these revisions mean the July jobs report "was the WEAKEST jobs report since the pandemic in December 2020."

Whereas Trump said the report was a "disaster," the Washington Post's Heather Long suggested it was a "solid jobs report," keeping alive the hopes that "a 'soft landing' is still very possible."

"Yes, there were large downward revisions to June and July," said Long. "But you have to look at the full picture."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!