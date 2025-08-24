Last week for John Oliver? Barmy Brit fears Trump will put him on ICE

We can’t lose John Oliver too!

Liberals are still reeling over Stephen Colbert’s slow-motion cancellation over at CBS’ “The Late Show.” The gnashing of teeth may keep dentists busy for months.

Now, the host of “Last Week Tonight” warns that Herr Trump could pluck him off the street at any given moment, ICE-style. Oliver is an immigrant, after all, as he told broadcasting newbie Monica Lewinsky on her “Reclaiming” podcast. (Yeah, that Monica Lewinsky.)

“With all these stories going on, it brings something out of you. Like, it’s there, that anxiety that I thought I’d moved past that day that I got my citizenship.”

Oliver is a legal U.S. citizen, despite his snooty accent. So he has nothing to fear save HBO realizing its investment in his low-rated show may not be the wisest decision moving forward ...

Friendship ended with JD

Ron Howard is scared too.

The Oscar winner is 71, and his once white-hot career has cooled. His “Solo: A Star Wars Story” under-performed in 2018. Recent films like “Thirteen Lives” got little attention. His latest project, “Eden,” hits select theaters this weekend after a stint on the proverbial shelf.

The buzz factor? Zero point zero, despite the presence of a certain jeans spokesperson.

Worst of all for the former Opie Cunningham? His name will forever be attached to the next Hitler, Vice President JD Vance.

Howard directed “Hillbilly Elegy,” the 2019 film version of Vance’s best-selling autobiography. For that, Howard must be punished. So the director is doing it before anyone else can.

He told Vulture that he doesn’t think about the film anymore. That’s a good start, Ronny, but keep going!

He acknowledges that critics roasted it, while audiences dug it, hinting at a cultural divide at play. Wait ... that isn’t helping.

Howard also lashed out at Vance, saying he “wouldn’t have expected his rhetoric to be as divisive as it sometimes is. By the way, I’m not following him or listening to every word.”

Well done, sir. Bravo!

Phew. Damage control accomplished ...

Lost in 'found'

Wait. I thought we were done with found-footage films.

Blame 1999’s “The Blair Witch Project” for sparking a run of cheap horror movies told through the eyes of amateur filmmakers. Shaky cameras. Improvised dialogue. Increasingly crazy reasons for not dropping the camera and running like heck.

Yeah, that trend needed to die. And it did. Mostly.

We recently saw “Found Footage: The Making of the Patterson Project.” The indie horror comedy didn’t technically use that format, but the film within a film sure did. And, wouldn’t you know it, it proved both funny and spooky.

Now, a true-blue found-footage feature is hitting theaters at month’s end.

“The Workout” follows an Army Ranger (Peter Jae) and his pregnant wife (Galadriel Stineman), filming an exercise video. A mob hit kills the wife, leaving her widower on a mission to film his revenge on those who snuffed out his beloved bride. His unborn child somehow survived the attack, and the revenge footage will show the kid how its late mother’s killers were brought to justice.

Not a bad elevator pitch, but we’re pretty much done with those shaky camera scenes at this point, no? If “The Workout” makes a dent at the box office, it could be “Found Footage: The Sequel” heading our way ...

Forever young(ish)

Here’s an idea for a new Hollywood trend: self-awareness boot camp. No $50 smoothies, no herbalist-led cleanses, no past-life regression. Just someone to do for them what life does to the rest of us for free: smack some sense into them.

The first client? Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The “Aviator” alum is at the top of his game. We also hear he’s a pretty good actor — when he’s not honing his cradle-snatching craft.

Yes, everybody knows DiCaprio for his penchant for dating much younger woman. Everybody, perhaps, except the 50-year-old star himself.

Recently, director Paul Thomas Anderson asked him one simple question: “If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?”

“32,” the actor said.

Cue the social media memes. This one sums it up nicely: “Even in his mind, he’s still older than his girlfriends.”