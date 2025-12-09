New Netflix movie reimagines fairy-tale villains as misunderstood — and it's getting scorched online

Netflix has announced a new spin on an old fairy tale, but many on social media find the idea cliche at best — and nefarious at worst.

"Steps" will portray the evil stepsisters from the Cinderella tale as the good guys, turning the story on its head. Comedienne Ali Wong and actress Stephanie Hsu will voice the stepsisters.

'The persistent theme in animation today is that villains are just misunderstood.'

"I wanted to create a film for everyone who has ever felt like they didn't belong — and show how a single act of kindness can change everything," co-director Alyce Tzue said about the film.

While some are looking forward to the movie release, others suggested there was a sinister motive at work in movies portraying misunderstood villains.

"The persistent theme in animation today is that villains are just misunderstood and sometimes demons are the good guys. Consider whom this narrative benefits and why," BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey responded.

Others agreed that the theme seems to downplay the presence of evil in the world.

"It's also terrible writing and lazy storytelling. Are they no longer capable of writing new stories? Why is everything lately a remake or recycled material? It's so boring and unoriginal," author Jennifer Greenberg responded.

"Subversion is supposed to be a seasoning, not a food group," another user joked.

"Cinderella's stepsisters as 'misunderstood angels'? Netflix's woke rewrite turns villains into victims. Ali Wong's snark can't save this fairy-tale felony. 2026 trash fire," another detractor said.

"Lol, sounds terrible. But I'd totally love my granddaughters thinking evil villains are just misunderstood. Netflix should do a show making Adolph [sic] Hitler sympathetic too," another response reads.

"Cant [sic] villains just be villains anymore? What next? Satan was sweet and actually misunderstood?" another user joked.

"Steps" is produced by actress Amy Poehler and is slated for a 2026 release.

