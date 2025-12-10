Walz melts down after Trump calls him the R-word

After sitting back as billions of taxpayer dollars from his state went to Somalia, President Trump called Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz the forbidden R-word — and Walz is now fuming. But Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is looking at the cold hard facts regarding Trump’s brutal statement.

“I also have a problem with a guy who, you know, surrounds himself with people who call the president a Nazi. I don’t know which one’s worse — Nazi or retarded,” Glenn says on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“Yeah, Nazis were really bad. That’s actually a pretty serious accusation. Fascist is another one, pretty serious accusation. ... That is exactly the reason he was on the ticket, is because he was name-calling other people and calling them weird,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere agrees.

“It’s his only qualification, outside of he’s, you know, massively inept and corrupt and all the other things that would, of course, qualify him to be on a Democratic ticket. But outside of that, the only reason he stood out from all the other loser Democrats was that he said the word ‘weird’ on TV once,” he continues.

But perhaps Walz’s most egregious political fault is his inability to look at the Somalian population in Minnesota with a discerning eye — especially after the mass fraud that went on directly under his nose.

And instead of taking on the fraud that he let happen, he’s focusing on the “danger” of President Trump’s name-calling.

“This creates danger. And I’ll tell you what, in my time on this, I’d never seen this before. People driving by my house and using the R-word in front of people. This is shameful. And I have yet to see an elected official, a Republican elected official, say, ‘You’re right, that’s shameful. He should not say it,’” Walz said.

“So, look, I’m worried. We know how these things go. They start with taunts. They turn to violence. So, deeply concerned,” he added.

“Founder of the taunt of ‘weird’ thinks that that taunt could lead to violence. That’s so strange,” Stu comments, laughing.

Meanwhile, the “Nazi” and “fascist” name-calling directed at President Trump and Charlie Kirk has resulted in very real violence — which unfortunately ended in the passing of Kirk this September.

“But it’s the R-word being yelled at Tim Walz when ... he waddles out to get his mail — that’s the thing we’re supposed to be concerned about,” Stu says.

