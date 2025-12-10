Teenager sues high school after tribute to Charlie Kirk was called vandalism

Officials at a North Carolina high school are being accused of violating a student's constitutional rights over a tribute to Charlie Kirk that was called vandalism.

Gabby Stout told Fox News Digital that she called the school in September and asked if she could paint the patriotic tribute on the school's "spirit rock." The junior said officials at Ardrey Kell High School had authorized the tribute as long as it didn't include political speech or vulgarity.

'I was very intimidated and scared, as I had no idea what I did wrong or that I could be getting in trouble.'

Stout said she and two friends painted a heart on the large stone and added the messages, "Freedom 1776," as well as, "Live Like Kirk — John 11:25."

The school responded by painting over the rock and accusing Stout of vandalizing the rock. School officials also said they contacted law enforcement and an investigation was under way.

"If students were responsible for the vandalism, they may be disciplined," reads a statement from the principal.

Stout said she was shocked by the school's actions.

"I was completely shocked," Stout said to Fox News Digital. "I was very intimidated and scared, as I had no idea what I did wrong or that I could be getting in trouble for simply sharing and expressing my views and beliefs."

The school later announced that it was not an act of vandalism, Stout would face no disciplinary action, and there had not been a law enforcement investigation.

Stout said that she has faced health issues from the ostracization, alienation, and stress over the accusations. She claims to have received hateful messages that included, "Die like Kirk."

The lawsuit was filed by Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of Stout's parents and accuses the school of violating her constitutional rights. They point out that the school had allowed other political statements before the Kirk tribute, including one for the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

"So they'll facilitate that kind of left-wing student expression and not just facilitate it, but praise the students who participated," ADF senior counsel Travis Barham said. "But let Gabby express a conservative or Christian view on the spirit rock, and criminal charges fly."

The lawsuit says she was targeted because of her beliefs.

"I don't think it was fair what happened to me because of my beliefs or my views, which are religious and conservative," she said. "This has never happened to another group that the school district or school has agreed with. I thought that I was going to get in trouble for sharing my views and my beliefs."

The board declined to comment to Fox News Digital on the lawsuit.

