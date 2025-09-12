Liberals spew hatred against moment of silence for Charlie Kirk on Thursday Night Football

The National Football League chose to honor the memory of Charlie Kirk ahead of its Thursday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders, but many were offended by the decision.

Video of the announcement at the famed Lambeau Field stadium was also broadcast to the viewers of the game on Amazon Prime after an intro from host Charissa Thompson.

'I'm sorry but what the f**k are y’all doing?'

"The National Football League asks that you please join us in a moment of silent reflection following the murder of Charlie Kirk," the announcer said. "The NFL condemns all violence in our communities. It will take all of us to stop hate. Thank you."

While many appreciated the moment to honor the activist, some on the left spewed their rancor on social media.

"Not for 9/11. Not for children murdered at school. But for a regular guy (not even military) that spewed nothing but hate shielded behind the bible. I thought politics weren't allowed in this sport?" reads one popular response with 1.1K likes.

"I'm sorry but what the f**k are y’all doing? Didn't that trout mouth b***h, Laura Ingraham tell Lebron to shut up and dribble?????" another reply reads.

"Racist sympathize with other racist. And the majority of white people in this country are racist," another detractor wrote.

"But don't kneel," one user responded.

The NFL explained in a statement to PFL the reasoning behind the moment of silence.

"Last night's moment was the league's decision. It's up to the clubs for this Sunday's games," the statement reads in part. "There have been a variety of moments of silence and tributes in-stadium and on-air in all games or a game immediately following events that rise to a national level. Clubs also often hold moments following a tragic event that affects their community."

The manhunt for a suspect in the assassination ended Thursday evening when 22-year-old Tyler Robinson turned himself into law enforcement authorities.

His family members realized he matched the appearance of photographs of the suspect that had been released, and he allegedly admitted to the shooting, according to Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. He was arrested without incident that night and could face the death penalty if convicted.

The Packers went on to beat the Commanders by a score of 27 to 18 and remain undefeated through week two of the NFL season.

