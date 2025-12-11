Christmas counterattack: '12 days of impeachments'

Unable to successfully impeach President Donald Trump, House Democrats have turned their ire against RFK Jr. — introducing impeachment articles against the Health and Human Services secretary after he “turned his back on science.”

“Yes, he has turned his back on science because, by the way, Dr. Fauci is the science, and he doesn’t like Dr. Fauci. I guess maybe this is their reasoning,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales scoffs.

“What is immediately obvious is the Democrats are not in power this time around. Like this is obviously not going to go anywhere. Nothing’s going to happen. This is all clearly performative,” Gonzales says.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), the woman claiming she is impeaching RFK Jr., made a fool out of herself in 2020 yelling on the House floor while wearing latex gloves to protect herself from the COVID virus — and Gonzales hasn’t forgotten.

“This is the type of person who's leading the charge to impeach RFK Jr.,” Gonzales says. “And I just, this is actually big news. I didn’t realize that we could just make up reasons to impeach people.”

“And I started thinking to myself ... if we’re just making up reasons to impeach people, I think Republicans should say, ‘You know what, Democrats, we’ll play by your rules, that’s fine, that's fine. You guys make these wacky rules, and we will play by them,’” she continues.

“We’re going to take that same energy and impeach some of the Democrats,” she adds.

This is what has inspired Gonzales’ 12 days of impeachments — in the spirit of Christmas.

“On the first day of impeachments ... who other than [Rep.] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.]? Now her crime? Being a drunk,” she charges.

On the second day of impeachments, Gonzales would impeach Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for “the crime of marrying her brother,” and on the third day, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) for the crime of “being r*****ed.”

On the fourth day, Gonzales would like to see Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) impeached for the same crime as Crockett, and on the fifth day, “Pencil-neck [Sen.] Adam Schiff [D-Calif.] for the crime of mortgage fraud.”

“Now I would like to be clear. He’s not actually been convicted of these crimes, but that’s OK. It doesn’t matter because you were accused of it,” she jokes.

On the sixth day, “[Rep.] Jerry Nadler [D-N.Y.] for the crime of wearing his pants up to his neck,” and on the seventh, “[Rep.] Eric Swalwell [D-Calif.], for sh**ting himself on live TV, farting, I don’t know.”

James Boasberg comes in at number eight, for “being a rogue judge and blocking President Trump,” and closely following Boasberg is Ketanji Brown Jackson for the crime of “being a DEI hire and not knowing what a woman is.”

The tenth day is the “easiest sell,” with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) for “sedition, because he actually committed it,” with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) following on the eleventh day “for being a Temu version of Obama.”

“And on the final day, we’d like Beto O’Rourke because he was an embarrassment to the state of Texas. And he looks like the wacky, wild, inflatable guy that you see at car dealerships,” Gonzales says.

“I’m just saying,” she continues. “Republicans, grow some balls.”

