'Shame on you!' Stephen A. Smith tears into people celebrating the killing of Charlie Kirk

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith made it clear where he stands concerning people on the left celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Kirk's untimely death has led to poignant and powerful remembrances of the conservative activist, but many on the left have used the occasion to mock and ridicule the incident. Some have lost jobs and careers over expressing their ghoulish glee.

'I don't care what his political beliefs were! I don't care what he felt! I care about the fact that a man was gunned down in front of two of his children!'

Smith addressed the issue in a tirade on his show excoriating those who would place their politics above their empathy and humanity.

"I'm a black man born in America. I know the problems that exist in this country! But I also know there's far more good people than there are bad people in this country regardless of who you are, what your ethnic background is! White, black, Hispanic, and beyond!" he said passionately.

"I'm in studio here in Las Vegas, and I'm looking outside, and I see people looking at me and smiling, and saying, 'What's up, Stephen A.?' They don't look anything like me! And I don't care because they're showing me love, and I'm showing love right back to them!" Smith added.

"At some point in time, we got to recognize — can't just speak about it. Can't just give lip service to when such a vile act takes place, and we gonna give lip service to the tragedy of the moment and then within 24 hours we move on with our lives like nothing happened."

"Something did happen!"

"I don't care what his political beliefs were! I don't care what he felt! I care about the fact that a man was gunned down in front of two of his children who are 5 years of age or less," Smith concluded. "That he's dead at the age of 31. That his wife is a widow. That his children are fatherless because his ideas and his beliefs differed from somebody else, apparently."

"And then I'm going online, and I'm seeing people celebrating it! Shame! Shame on you!"

Video of Smith's tirade was posted to social media, where it quickly went viral with millions of views.

President Donald Trump announced Friday morning that the shooting suspect had turned himself in to law enforcement officials after being persuaded by his family members.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who allegedly left hints about his motivation on messages engraved on bullets found by investigators. Some were anti-fascist messages, while another referred to a meme mocking furries, according to Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

"We got him," said Cox.

