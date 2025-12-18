Glenn Beck addresses Trump’s controversial Rob Reiner message

After the alleged murder of renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on December 14, President Trump responded in a Truth Social post that sparked notable pushback from within the MAGA base.

The morning after the couple were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home, President Trump posted the following message.

Glenn Beck says that while the response “made [him] sad,” he understands the context more than most. On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn provides insight that perhaps explains — but doesn’t justify — the vitriol in Trump’s controversial statement.

One thing we have to realize, Glenn says, is that Trump “is a knife fighter.” Even Glenn himself has been on the receiving end of Trump’s infamous fury.

“The president has said all kinds of things about me at times when I disagree with him. He’ll say, ‘Yeah, he’s just a failing, fat blob’ or whatever, and that's just him,” Glenn laughs.

Second, much of Trump’s vitriol stems from years of the left “going after his family.”

“We showed you the documents. They had a plan: Take him down, take his family down, to stop MAGA at all costs. Put them in jail. I mean, those are their words,” Glenn says.

Glenn remembers talking to Trump back in 2021 shortly after Democrats reclaimed power and were destroying everything he’d built in his first term. “They’re going after my damn children,” he told Glenn.

“He wasn’t Donald Trump. He was a dad. ... I saw him really, truly mad for the very first time, and it was righteous indignation,” Glenn says.

Just three years later, Trump escaped an assassin’s bullet by a hair’s breadth.

“He has been kicked in the head over and over and over again,” Glenn says.

But while Trump has every right to be fed up with the Trump derangement syndrome that’s put both him and his family in jeopardy, it doesn’t change the fact that hate only breeds more hate.

“The biggest thing that [Jesus] taught was, love your enemies, don’t hate them. But that’s really, really hard to do,” Glenn says, “and the president isn’t there yet.”

Even if his venom toward Reiner is understandable in light of everything the left has put him through, the Truth Social post was still a “bad move,” he says.

“I’m not excusing it, but I am tempering it with: None of us have gone through what he has gone through with his family, somebody shooting at him, being called fascist Hitler all the time. I mean, that wears on you and changes you,” he adds.

To hear more, watch the video above.

