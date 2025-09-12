'We got him': Tyler Robinson — suspected Charlie Kirk assassin — is in custody, officials say

Tyler Robinson — the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk — is in custody, officials said Friday morning. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) said during a news conference that "we got him."

"On the evening of September 11, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend, who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident," Cox said.

'Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU. They talked about why they didn't like him and the viewpoints that he had.'

Cox added that "this information was relayed to the Utah County Sheriff's Office and seen [by] investigators at Utah Valley University. This information was also conveyed to the FBI. Investigators reviewed additional video footage from UVU surveillance and identified Robinson arriving on [the] UVU campus in a gray Dodge Challenger at approximately 8:29 a.m. on September 10, in which he is observed on video in a plain maroon T-shirt, light-colored shorts, a black hat with a white logo, and light-colored shoes. When encountered in person by investigators in Washington County on September 12, in the early morning hours, Robinson was observed in consistent clothing with those surveillance images."

Cox also said, "Investigators interviewed a family member of Robinson, who stated that Robinson had become more political in recent years. The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner prior to September 10, and in the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU. They talked about why they didn't like him and the viewpoints that he had. The family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate. The family member also confirmed Robinson had a gray Dodge Challenger."

The governor also said investigators received information through Discord messages allegedly related to Robinson about "retriev[ing] a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush." The messages also referenced a "rifle wrapped in a towel. The messages also referred to engraving bullets and a mention of a scope." The governor also said, "Tyler also mentioned that he had changed outfits."

Cox went on to note that "investigators discovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a dark-colored towel. The rifle was determined to be a Mauser model ... .30-06-caliber bolt-action rifle" and that the "rifle had a scope mounted on top of it."

The governor also referenced "inscriptions that had been engraved on casings found with the rifle." He said inscriptions on the three unfired casings read, "Hey, fascist! Catch!" among other inscriptions

Later in the news conference it was revealed that Robinson is not a UVU student, that he lived with family in Washington County, and that he's presently in the Utah County Jail. In addition, it was stated that charging documents should be filed early next week.

Robinson is 22, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Blaze News reported earlier Friday morning that President Donald Trump said the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk was in custody and that a family member of the suspect — at the urging of a faith leader — turned in the individual.

"I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody," Trump told "Fox & Friends." "Everyone did a great job. We worked with the local police, the governor — everybody did a great job."

On Thursday the FBI released photos of a "person of interest."

Also on Thursday, authorities released video showing a person of interest running across the top of a one-story campus building, climbing over its edge, and dropping down to a grassy area in front of the building before running to a wooded area. Officials said the sequence shows where prints allegedly belonging to the person of interest were gathered.

Officials said the death penalty will be pursued.

In addition, Fox News said a video recorded on a home surveillance system that TMZ obtained shows a person of interest walking down a residential street following Kirk's assassination.

In the first part of the clip, the individual appears to be limping or dragging a leg; in the second part of the clip, the individual is running, Fox News said.

