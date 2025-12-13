'You done f**ked up, son!' Cop rubs it in after capturing homicide suspect armed with handgun modified as fully automatic

Atlanta police officers from a special unit were seen on dashcam and bodycam videos converging upon and tackling a homicide suspect who was armed with a handgun modified as fully automatic, police said in a video released earlier this month.

Police said officers with the Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit were alerted to a homicide suspect driving in the area of Pickfair Way SW near Ashwood Avenue NW on Oct. 28.

'Ram our f**kin' car?'

The officers located the suspect's vehicle and then used their patrol vehicles to box in the suspect's vehicle, police said.

However, the suspect rammed patrol vehicles in front of him and behind him in an attempt to escape before fleeing from his vehicle while armed with a handgun that had been modified to be a fully automatic weapon, police said.

Image source: Atlanta Police Department video screenshot

While running from his car, the suspect threw the gun into an adjacent wooded area, after which officers took him down to the street.

Image source: Atlanta Police Department

"Get your ass on the ground!" one officer yelled at the suspect.

Once lying upon the street, the suspect quickly gave himself up, telling the arresting officer, "You got me!'

But the officer rubbed in the arrest just a bit, telling the suspect as he handcuffed him, "You done f**ked up, son! ... Ram our f**kin' car? We ain't the normal police, pimp!"

Police said the suspect was identified as 37-year-old Keith Hawkins, who was wanted for his involvement in a homicide that occurred at 700 Eloise Street SE on April 9.

Hawkins was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and operating a vehicle without insurance, police said.

Image source: Atlanta Police Department

Hawkins was taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing, police added.

