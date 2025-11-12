15-year-old Florida female caught on police bodycam video bashing cop car — with a shovel: 'You kidding me?'

Police officers in Florida probably got a little more than they bargained for after responding to a recent call about a disturbance in a home in the 1400 block of Bartell Avenue in Port St. Lucie.

Police said a 15-year-old female was in the middle of the road with a shovel and began to approach the arriving patrol car — and then struck the hood of the vehicle with the shovel.

'Regardless of age, resorting to intentional damage of people or property in our city will result in an arrest.'

Police posted bodycam video of the incident, which took place around 4:45 p.m. Nov. 3. The teen appeared to strike the police vehicle with the shovel at least four times.

One officer can be heard on the clip remarking, "You kidding me?" as he exited the police vehicle to confront the teen with what appears to be a powered-up Taser.

A second officer can heard ordering the teen to "put the shovel down!"

The video shows the girl immediately tossing the shovel to the street — and apparently issuing some sort of hand gesture to officers, which is redacted in the police bodycam video.

Image source: Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Police Department video screenshot

Police said the girl was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief and that she caused more than $1,200 in damage to the vehicle's hood.

"Regardless of age, resorting to intentional damage of people or property in our city will result in an arrest," police said in a Facebook post, adding that the girl was "taken into custody without incident."

RELATED: Massive mall brawl: 300 teens descend upon shopping mall, run amok, fight — even with cops. TikTok influencer set 'meetup.'

The video has received more than 140,000 views. The following is a small sampling of some of the accompanying comments:

"Happy the officers are safe and weren’t also attacked, just the car," one commenter noted. "They never know what type of crazy they will deal with or how quickly a situation can turn dangerous, every single day."

"The amount of value sharing this video adds to our community is astonishing," another user said. "Thank you for your service."

"I pray she receives the help she needs," another commenter wrote. "Clearly something seems off here."

"Exemplary de-escalation!" another user exclaimed.

"15…. Where are the parents? What's her story? Home life, personal life, abused, etc. [?]" another commenter mused. "Yes, she did wrong. Obviously. But [a] 15-year-old kid doesn’t just take a shovel for a good time. At 15, many can't even control their emotions. Officers handle it without incident, thank God."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!