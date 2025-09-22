Florida female going wrong way on interstate claims husband was driving. Then cops find rather large hole in her story.

Police in Florida used a PIT maneuver to stop a driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 4 on Sept. 13, Tampa Police said, adding that the motorist was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Bodycam video shows what happened after the vehicle was brought to a stop.

Things head farther south after the officer asks her how many drinks she's had that evening — and then conducts a field sobriety test. Not good. Not good at all.

One officer is seen with his gun drawn at the driver-side window and ordering the motorist to exit the vehicle from the passenger-side door.

Image source: Tampa (Fla.) Police bodycam video screenshot

"Do you realize that you're going the wrong way on the interstate?" an officer is heard asking a female, whose face is blurred out.

"On this interstate?" she replies incredulously.

"Yeah. Do you see all these lights coming toward us?" the officer asks.

"Yeah, I do," she soon answers before adding quite the kicker. "Babe, I do."

As the cop continues trying to convince her she was driving the wrong way, the female digs herself deeper in a hole: "This one? This car? This car? Are you serious?"

Soon the female is in tears explaining to an officer that her husband was driving her home — despite the fact that video appears to show that she was, in fact, behind the wheel after the PIT maneuver.

Image source: Tampa (Fla.) Police bodycam video screenshot

"What do you mean? You were driving home," the cop tells her. "You were just driving."

"No, no, no, no, no, no, no," she replies while slurring her words, trying to explain that she was in the passenger seat.

The cop yells out to a fellow officer to check if anyone else is in the car.

Sure enough: no husband. No other humans, in fact.

Things head farther south after the officer asks her how many drinks she's had that evening — and then conducts a field sobriety test. Not good. Not good at all.

Image source: Tampa (Fla.) Police bodycam video screenshot

Finally, she's handcuffed and told she's under arrest for DUI.

Police said the driver's breath alcohol content was measured at .199 and .202, both more than double the legal limit of 0.08.

Police said there were no reported injuries to any officers, Florida Highway Patrol troopers, or other motorists.

Commenters on the video that police posted to Facebook were rather unsympathetic to the female. Here's a small sample.

"My husband was driving!! Anyone else in the car? Nooooo!!" one commenter recounted.

"Oh my gosh! She's throwing her husband under the bus, and he's NOT EVEN THERE!" another commenter observed.

"Yikes. They drive among us.Two drinks — always two," another commenter wrote. "Long Island Iced Tea, perhaps?"

"I love seeing a precise and successful PIT when necessary, great job TPD and FHP!" another commenter stated. "God only knows how many lives you saved that night. Prayers and please stay safe out there."

