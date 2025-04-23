Police bodycam video shows Florida man offering cops alcohol during car chase that ends with suspect getting tased

Police bodycam video shows a Florida man offering cops alcohol during a miles-long car chase that ends with the suspect being tasered and charged with DUI, according to law enforcement officials.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, employees at the Spring Lake Market reported that a man had stolen several items, including alcoholic beverages. Police later identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richard Christopher Smith of Miami.

'You guys had fun, though, right?'

Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office arrived at the crime scene to reportedly find a man driving a black minivan in circles around the store. However, the suspect sped off when police arrived.

The sheriff's office released bodycam video showing a man slowly driving a black minivan near a police officer.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office noted that Smith was holding a can of Ketel One vodka spritz out the window of the minivan as he drove by a deputy attempting to pull him over.

Smith is heard in the bodycam footage telling the officer, "I was just going to give you a drink, that’s it."

The sheriff’s office said in a statement, "We don’t know if he was expecting us to just say 'Cheers!' and let him go, or what."

"After his toast, Smith attempted to ram two patrol vehicles in the midst of getting all four tires flattened by spike strips," police stated.

The police bodycam footage shows the spike strips deflating the tires and hindering the vehicle from driving at a high rate of speed.

The police pursuit reportedly ended several miles away in the parking lot of a business at the Sebring Airport.

Bodycam video shows the minivan stopped and its front smashed by an unmarked police SUV.

As Smith exits the minivan, officers have their guns drawn and order the suspect to get on the ground. The suspect does not adhere to the commands and casually walks around as he smokes a cigarette.

As the shoeless Smith continues to advance toward a deputy, the officer tases the suspect, who violently falls headfirst on the pavement.

Smith is seen on police bodycam video asking what he's being arrested for, after which the deputy responds, "A lot of stupid s**t, right now."

The bodycam footage shows blood pouring from Smith's head as he asks the arresting officers, "You guys had fun, though, right?" The officers do not appear to be entertained by the suspect's query.

The sheriff’s office remarked in regard to the incident, "Strange things happen all the time when you’re in law enforcement. This one, however, might make the books."

"We would be very interested to hear from anyone else who has been offered a vodka spritzer by their suspect in the middle of a vehicle pursuit," police added. "Or that the same suspect calmly tried to walk away from a crash, puffing on a cigarette, despite being surrounded by deputies."

According to jail records, Smith faces a litany of charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a DUI test, and petty theft.

Smith's bond was set at $120,000.

