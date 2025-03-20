Democrat mayor slapped with DUI, child endangerment charges after allegedly crazy St. Patrick's Day ride home with toddler

The Democratic mayor of Lumberton, New Jersey, was arrested Monday evening and slapped with numerous charges, including second-degree child endangerment, after allegedly picking up her toddler from daycare then recklessly driving home in an intoxicated state.

Gina LaPlaca, who was sworn in for another term as mayor in January and serves also as the chairwoman of the Lumberton Democrats, indicated she has no intention of stepping down from her role as mayor.

The Asbury Park Press reported that LaPlaca, 45, has been charged with child endangerment; cruelty and neglect; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; reckless driving; careless driving likely to endanger; crossing over marked lanes in traffic; driving with an expired license; and for having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.

LaPlaca was allegedly caught on video driving her 2019 BMW haphazardly, swerving in and out of her lane, and then at one point nearly crashing into a utility pole, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer. When police later found the vehicle with the toddler strapped in the backseat, LaPlaca allegedly confessed both to drinking and recently picking up her 2-year-old son from daycare.

'I will not be resigning my position.'

Cops reportedly conducted field sobriety tests and found an open alcoholic beverage in the BMW.

The Democratic mayor, who was escorted out of a March 5 Mount Holly Fire Commissioners meeting following a vicious exchange with audience members and was arrested in 2023 for allegedly assaulting her activist husband, is scheduled to appear in court on April 28.

LaPlaca reportedly stated Tuesday on social media, "The unfortunate fact is that I have a disease, one which millions of people share and that I would not wish on my worst enemy. My husband is taking me today to get the help I need and which I have been reluctant to get because I am not one to admit 'weakness' or ask for help."

The Democratic mayor added, "And no I will not be resigning my position. I will come back from recovery stronger and more focused on what is best for my family and our community."

In 2023, LaPlaca was arrested for assaulting her activist husband, Jason Carty, who was also arrested. Carty assumed responsibility, thereby neutralizing the charges against his wife, reported the New Jersey Globe, which has dubbed the Democratic mayor the "Queen of Toxicity."

"Millions of Americans struggle with addiction and never get help. Gina is someone who has struggled, and is now getting the help she needs," LaPlaca's husband, Jason Carty, said in a statement. "I ask that everyone keep her in their thoughts as she moves forward on her road to recovery. Please ignore the exaggerated political hyperbole and keep in mind her passion for helping others. This should not erase all the things she has accomplished for our community."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!