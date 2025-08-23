Can ‘woke’ teachers pass a 5th-grade biology test?

Many of today’s teachers can’t pass the most basic civics or literacy tests — and yet they’re in charge of shaping the next generation.

Which is why in collaboration with conservative educational group PragerU, Oklahoma Superintendent for Public Instruction Ryan Walters has introduced a new test for teachers coming into his state from California and New York in an attempt to keep out “woke indoctrination.”

These tests may be extended in the future to teachers coming from eight other Democratic-led states, and they include basic questions that would root out any indoctrinated individual who plans to teach children biological lies based on the LGBTQ+ agenda.

“Ryan Walters of Oklahoma approached us and said, ‘Can you just do something very basic, because the complaints are coming in when parents are sending their kids to schools where teachers who have come in from California and New York are in charge of a classroom and are bringing in the woke indoctrination that they’ve received in California?’” PragerU CEO Marissa Streit tells Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

Glenn is shocked by the questions on the test.

“This is the first question,” he says, before reading the questions. “What’s the primary biological distinction between males and females? A. Height and weight, B. Hairstyle, C. Personal preference, D. Chromosomes and reproductive anatomy.”

“That’s a tough one,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere chimes in.

“At birth, how is a person’s biological sex typically identified? A. Personal feelings, B. Parental choice, C. Online registration, D. Visual anatomical observation and chromosomes,” Glenn continues reading.

“That’s a fascinating one,” Stu says. “I mean, obviously the answer is D, but I would say a lot of people on the left would say B, right, like it’s a parental preference or something.”

Glenn isn’t hopeful that any indoctrinated teachers will pass, adding, “This only gets hard if you are completely disconnected from science and reality.”

