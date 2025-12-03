This Southern sanctuary city is next on the list for federal immigration law enforcement

The Trump administration is continuing its deportation operations in more cities. Now the Department of Homeland Security is launching another operation in a Southern sanctuary city.

The DHS confirmed in a Wednesday press release that it is surging resources for increased deportations in New Orleans, Louisiana.

'It is asinine that these monsters were released back onto New Orleans streets to COMMIT MORE CRIMES and create more victims.'

The project, dubbed Operation Catahoula Crunch, is targeting criminal illegal aliens who have been allowed to "roam free thanks to sanctuary policies that force local authorities to ignore U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest detainers," according to the DHS.

“It is asinine that these monsters were released back onto New Orleans streets to COMMIT MORE CRIMES and create more victims. Catahoula Crunch targets include violent criminals who were released after arrest for home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are restoring law and order for the American people," Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The press release included mugshots of some of the "worst of the worst" criminals targeted in the operation. The listed criminals are from Honduras, Vietnam, Jordan, Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the commencement of the operation Wednesday morning: "The men and women of DHS law enforcement have landed in The Big Easy. Operation Catahoula Crunch will remove the worst of the worst from New Orleans, Louisiana, after the city’s sanctuary politicians have ignored the rule of law."

"LAW AND ORDER WILL PREVAIL," she added.

Border Patrol commander of operations Gregory Bovino, who has been at the head of many of the widely publicized deportation operations across the country, signaled that the new operation was off to a good start: "We are here arresting criminals who should not be here. The state, local and federal law enforcement partners in Louisiana are excellent partners!!"

