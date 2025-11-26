'So dumb it hurts my soul': DHS brutally fact-checks viral 'new data' from Cato Institute

The Department of Homeland Security has showed no signs of slowing down its deportation campaign against the "worst of the worst" in the country. However, many of its detractors have tried countless methods of obstructing its mission and undermining public support.

On Monday, Cato Institute Director of Immigration Studies David Bier challenged the "worst of the worst" narrative with "new data" regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions.

'By the way, every single one of these illegal aliens broke our nation’s laws by being in the country illegally.'

"Most 'criminals' had immigration, traffic, and vice offenses. Not the 'worst of the worst,'" Bier said.

RELATED: Charlotte school district attendance plummets after immigration raid, sparking concerns about illegal alien numbers

Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

The pie chart shows that 73% of ICE detainees within the period of October 1-November 15 had "no conviction" and only 5% were "violent" offenders.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) highlighted the data, saying: "This is the scandal. Trump isn’t targeting dangerous people. He’s targeting peaceful immigrants. Almost exclusively."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded to Bier via Senator Murphy's post: "This is so dumb it hurts my soul. This is a made up pie chart with no legitimate data behind it — just propaganda to undermine the brave work of @DHSgov law enforcement and fool Americans."

McLaughlin went on to set the record straight: "~ 70% of illegal aliens arrested have active criminal charges or criminal convictions. That doesn’t even include those wanted in another country for a crime, gang members, known/suspected terrorists, wanted by INTERPOL, human rights abusers. The list goes on."

She then added what many people are thinking, for those who need to hear it: "By the way, every single one of these illegal aliens broke our nation’s laws by being in the country illegally."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!