Conan O'Brien calls out lazy Trump-hating comedians

Late-night host and writer Conan O'Brien says Trump-deranged comedians need to step up their game.

Speaking at the Oxford Union Society, the former talk-show host and "Simpsons" writer lamented that some in the comedy establishment have given up on laughs in favor of angry tirades about President Trump.

'We don't have a straight line right now. We have a very bendy, rubbery line.'

"I think some comics go the route of, 'I'm going to just say F Trump all the time' [and] that's their comedy. And I think, well, now, a little bit, you're being co-opted because you're so angry."

"You've been lulled," added the Harvard alum, likening the allure of crowd-pleasing but joke-free anti-Trump material to a siren song.

The comedian continued, "You've been lulled into just saying 'F Trump. F Trump. F Trump. Screw this guy.' I think you've now put down your best weapon, which is being funny, and you've exchanged it for anger."

Finding the funny

The 62-year-old noted that he has always prided himself on finding a way to be funny in any situation, and he did not give his peers an out when it comes to political comedy.

"Any person like that would say, 'Well, things are too serious now. I don't need to be funny.' I think, well, if you're a comedian, you always need to be funny. You just have to find a way," O'Brien told the audience at the esteemed student debating society.

"And you just have to find a way to channel that anger. ... Good art will always be a great weapon, will always be a perfect weapon against power, but if you're just screaming and you're just angry, you've lost your best tool in the toolbox."

Playing it straight

Earlier in the interview, O'Brien recalled that some of his most joyful memories in comedy were parodying different magazines or news outlets by mocking their tone and style. At the same time, he said it was impossible to parody something that doesn't follow a "straight line."

He referred to the National Enquirer, describing the outlet's content as impossible to make fun of because it would print stories like, "Elvis found in Titanic lifeboat 105 years after sinking. He is now a woman, and he's married a giant peanut-butter sandwich."

"How do you parody that? You can't," he explained. "And I think with Trump we have a similar situation in comedy, which is people saying, 'We've got a great Trump sketch for you. In this one, he's kind of talking crazy and he's saying stuff, and he tears down half the White House to build a giant ballroom, and he says it's going to be the new Mar-a-Lago.' Yeah, no, that happened yesterday," O'Brien joked.

"Comedy needs a straight line to go off of," O'Brien added. "And we don't have a straight line right now. We have a very bendy, rubbery line. We have a slinky. We have a fire hose that's whipping around, spewing water at 100 miles an hour or something else."