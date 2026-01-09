Fani Willis' failed lawfare against Trump might cost her a fortune

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did her apparent best to throw President Donald Trump in jail and failed miserably.

While Willis was disqualified in 2024 from the Georgia case regarding alleged 2020 election interference and the case was dropped late last year, the Democrat DA has proven unable to put the lawfare behind her.

In addition to having to fight misconduct allegations, Willis now faces the possibility of having to shell out millions to the president in attorney fees and costs, thanks to legislation ratified in May by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

'It's Fani Willis' fault.'

The new law, which went into effect in July, provides "for the award of reasonable attorney's fees and costs in a criminal case to the defendant upon the disqualification of the prosecuting attorney for misconduct in connection with the case and the subsequent dismissal of the case by the court of a subsequent prosecutor."

Although the law might appear perfectly tailored to Trump's case, the legislation had bipartisan support.

Photo by Dennis Byron-Pool/Getty Images

Trump is pushing for over $6.2 million in restitution. As the president's legal team has reportedly already been paid, most of the requested funds would go to reimburse Trump.

Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney in the case, told WXIA-TV, "I feel for the people in Fulton County, because Fani Willis has involved herself in improper conduct. She's now set up a situation where her office, from funds that have been collected through Fulton County, will have to pay for it. It's Fani Willis' fault."

"At the same time, maybe Fani Willis will tell us how much money she spent from her budget pursuing this politically motivated case against President Trump," added Sadow.

Her office has since filed a motion to intervene in the matter, which states, "The statute raises grave separation-of-powers concerns by purporting to impose financial liability on a constitutional officer, twice elected by the citizens of Fulton County, for the lawful exercise of her core duties under the Georgia Constitution."

Willis' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.