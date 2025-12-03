DHS slams Newsom over illegal alien accused in death of 11-year-old boy on Thanksgiving

The Department of Homeland Security is blasting California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) after an illegal alien was charged in the death of an 11-year-old boy on Thanksgiving.

Hector Balderas-Aheelor ran over Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz when the boy left his Escondido home to retrieve a soccer ball on Thanksgiving eve, according to police. The boy died the next day, on Thanksgiving morning.

'We do give thanks that he is up above with our heavenly father.'

Officials said Balderas-Aheelor did not stop and sped away from the scene. He was later apprehended and arrested for the alleged hit-and-run.

The 44-year-old Mexican national had been deported three times in 2004 and a fourth time in 2010, according to a DHS press release.

In a post from the agency on social media Wednesday, the agency accused Newsom of refusing to honor the immigration detainer on the man.

"Governor Newsom is REFUSING to honor the ICE detainer for an illegal alien who killed an 11-year-old boy," read the statement in part.

"When will Governor Newsom stop releasing criminals into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk?"

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin added that the state's "sanctuary laws threaten to put this killer back onto California's streets."

Newsom's office responded with a brief statement.

"The federal government admits a failure to apprehend the suspect when he unlawfully entered the U.S., but California law does not prevent them from acting now," said a spokesperson.

Balderas-Aheelor was charged with felony hit-and-run causing death or injury.

"Sanctuary policies, like those backed by Gov. Newsom, put Californians in danger every day," replied Rep. Ken Calvert of California on social media. "We must make the safety of California families our top priority."

Irene Gonzalez, a friend of the child's family, spoke to KNSD-TV.

"We're not celebrating Thanksgiving like we should be," she said.

"We do give thanks that Aiden is no longer in pain. ... We do give thanks that he is now up above with our heavenly father."

Escondido is a suburb of San Diego.

