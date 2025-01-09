Florida Hooters waitress caught on body cam video seemingly trying to flirt her way out of DUI stop — but cop isn't having it

A Hooters waitress in Florida seemingly attempted to flirt her way out of a recent DUI stop, but the police officer wasn't falling for it.

Plus, the whole thing was captured on police body cam video, which was released this week; the traffic stop took place just before 2 a.m. Nov. 17.

'I can’t keep my hands off of you.'

An officer with the Sarasota Police Department pulled over 22-year-old Sophia Ross.

“Ofc. Knight and I arrived on scene and observed the described vehicle stopped in the turn lane to go east on 2nd St,” the police report states, according to Law & Crime, noting that officers blocked in the driver. “Once we were stopped with our overhead lights on, the driver, who appeared to be sleeping, woke up and started to drive toward us. The driver did stop before striking our vehicle.”

According to the arrest report, a witness claimed to have noticed the suspect's vehicle stopping at green lights, striking several curbs, hitting a median, and driving in the wrong lane twice.

Officers described Ross as smelling of alcohol, appearing off-balance, slurring her words, moving slowly, and “acting lethargic.”

Ross is seen stumbling on the body cam video obtained by WTVT-TV.

Ross admits in the police body cam video, "I am under the influence, but I did not drive. Swear to God.”

She repeatedly denied driving and claimed that a friend drove her. However, the officer noted that the vehicle was in drive and the woman needed the cop's assistance to put her car in park after he pulled her over.

Ross told the officer that she had left work at a local Hooters and went to a bar afterward.

She lifted up her sweatshirt to show off her Hooters tank top underneath.

Ross insisted on going to the bathroom throughout the officer's interrogation.

Ross continually called the officer "babe" and "daddy."

'You're taking me home, right? I want you.'

Ross is heard telling a second officer that she is going to "make out" with the arresting officer.

Ross stated, "Why are you doing this to me? You know I'm drunk."

"I am drunk," she admitted.

After refusing to perform a field sobriety test on several occasions, she seemingly attempted to flirt her way out of the field sobriety test.

“I will do anything for you, daddy," she said. "God damn. You in that suit, I will do f***ing anything for you. Sorry."

“That’s alright,” he replied.

She said of the officer in uniform, "In this f***ing suit, brother!”

"I can’t keep my hands off of you,” she said, before the officer replied, "Unfortunately, you’re gonna have to."

When the officer gave her field sobriety test instructions, she replied, "Whatever you say, daddy, whatever you want, daddy."

"You're taking me home, right? I want you. You're the one who is taking me home," she told the officer.

After her apparent flirting proved fruitless, Ross then called the cop a "nerd."

She told the officer, "Bro, don’t be such a f***ing nerd, bro."

The officer warned the woman that body cam video can be viewed by the public: "Anything we do is recorded, and anyone can see that. Mom, Dad, Grandma, family.”

She angrily responded, "You think I give a f***?”

Ross was arrested, and she happily volunteered to be handcuffed.

WTVT reported that a breath sample showed that Ross had a blood alcohol level of .318 — over three times the legal limit.

Ross was charged with driving under the influence. Her bond was set at $500. Law & Crime said records indicate she pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for a Thursday pretrial hearing.

You can watch the entire 34-minute DUI traffic stop here.

