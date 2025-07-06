Go woke, go MEGA broke — this luxury company’s sales just plummeted 97%

2025’s Pride Month went out with a glorious whimper. Many didn’t even notice it happened at all. Compared to previous Junes when rainbow-drenched hordes of people screamed their sexual fetishes in the streets, this June was pretty quiet.

The truth is, Pride Month “is diminishing,” says Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford. “Except for Jaguar.”

Last fall, the luxury car company released a bizarre commercial featuring “nothing but androgynous, strange people cavorting in dresses.” Their product — you know, cars — didn’t make the cut. Zero Jaguar vehicles were featured in the advertisement that was intended to launch their nonbinary rebranding campaign.

But that’s not all Jaguar did. As part of its "Reimagine" campaign aimed at transitioning into an all-electric, ultra-luxury brand by 2025, the company discontinued nearly all of its beloved previous models. In other words, “They got rid of all ... the amazing stuff,” Bedford says.

And Jaguar is paying sorely for it. This April, it registered just 49 cars in all of Europe — a 97.5% drop from 1,961 sales in April 2024.

“Go woke, go broke,” Bedford says.

Through the entire campaign, from its weird “Copy Nothing” commercial to its discontinuation of the very models that made it a sought-after brand, Jaguar has hit the “self-destruct” button, says Matthew Peterson, Blaze News editor in chief and co-host of “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

“Everything about Jaguar was refuted,” he says. “Who do you think buys Jaguars?”

The company “used to be synonymous with British engineering, and now it's gay,” Bedford says.

Thankfully, Jaguar’s refusal to abandon the path of wokeness is becoming a rarity among big companies these days. Most have walked back the pandering and virtue signaling and returned to doing practical business, which doesn’t include shoving DEI and LGBTQ+ agendas down consumers’ throats.

While “the wokeness is still present and accounted for,” we’re witnessing the beginning of the “end of all this nonsense,” Peterson says.

