Young black man DESTROYS woke leftist in CRT debate on Jubilee

A young man who goes by the alias “Mat Nuclear” went viral this week for destroying actress Amanda Seales on the popular debate show “Surrounded” by Jubilee Media.

The 18-year-old went face-to-face with the critical race theorist, who regurgitates the idea that if you have white skin, you have inherently benefited from racism. And even if you’ve never held a racist thought or made a racist comment — your white skin makes you inherently racist.

“You can give everyone here, like, $50,000 — especially people that are in the streets who are committing violent crimes consistently — a $50,000 check. It’s not going to fix anything. It’s not going to increase the median household income in the next 10 years by 10% or 20%,” Nuclear told Seales, who was arguing in favor of reparations.

Nuclear then referred to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which prevented the Chinese from getting citizenship and entering the country.

“We discriminated against them and basically put them under apartheid even here in the United States. Yet they have the highest median household income. How is that possible? How come they don’t complain and feel entitled consistently to beg for reparations and beg for this when they are killing each other 90% of the time, which is the rate that black people kill each other according to the FBI,” Nuclear explained to a shocked Seales.

“Oh, young Mat. I’m not sure where your education came from, but they lied to you,” Seales responded weakly.

Nuclear then went on to attack “systemic racism,” telling Seales that the only racism he’s witnessed is “the application of systemic racism against white people.”

“The University of Western Washington, for example, has been trying to segregate dormitories, using black-only dormitories because black people feel safer amongst each other. But they’re more likely to kill each other than white people are ever to kill them. That’s just the truth,” he explained.

As the argument went on, Seales called Nuclear’s beliefs “scary” and scolded him for debating her.

“You need to think about me as your mama. Do not talk to me in that fashion. So let’s check that now,” she said.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler is thoroughly impressed with Nuclear and unsurprised that his opponent was no match for his intellect.

“He did an outstanding job, right? She had zero response,” Wheeler says.

“‘Statistics lie,’ she says, yet she didn’t name one false statistic that he listed,” she continues. “‘Your education failed you,’ she claimed, but she could not debunk any of the history that he referenced. ‘Think of me as your mama; don’t speak to me in that tone,’ she said as he was entirely respectful — and I imagine his mother was extremely proud.”

