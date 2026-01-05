'We are not doing this any more': Rubio to strip billions in foreign aid from 'NGO industrial complex'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the U.S. is moving away from funneling foreign aid funds through non-governmental organizations after criticism of fraud and incompetence.

Rubio explained that the U.S. government has used NGOs to try to accomplish foreign policy goals but that many have become far too costly and inefficient. The first benefactor of the new policy is the government of Kenya, which will receive foreign aid funds directly instead.

'That is the model that we are breaking. We are not doing this any more. We are not going to spend billions of dollars funding the NGO industrial complex while close and important partners like Kenya either have no role to play ...'

"The United States has spent billions of dollars over the years in helping with health strategies all across the world," explained Rubio in a speech last month.

"What we learned over time, especially after coming here, is that oftentimes — and I am oversimplifying it, but this is an accurate description — what would happen is we would go to a country and say, 'We're going to help you with your health care needs.' Then we would drive over to Northern Virginia somewhere, find an NGO, one of these organizations, give them all the money, tell them: 'Go to this country and do their health care program for them,'" he added.

"That NGO would then take some percentage of that money for their overhead and administrative costs, and by the time it got down to it ... only a percentage of the overall money ever actually reached the patients and the people on the ground that we were trying to help because of these costs," Rubio said.

"This makes no sense," he said.

The compact reached with Kenya includes the Kenyan government's agreement to increase spending on health care by $850 million over the next five years.

"So why are we hiring American and international NGOs to go into other countries and run health care systems that are parallel and sometimes in conflict with the health care systems of the host country?" Rubio continued.

"If we're trying to help countries, help the country. Don't help the NGO to go in and find a new line of business," he added. "So that is the model that we are breaking. We are not doing this any more. We are not going to spend billions of dollars funding the NGO industrial complex while close and important partners like Kenya either have no role to play or have very little influence over how health care money is being spent."

He concluded, "Bottom line is if you want to help a country, work with that country."

