Democrats desperate for cash while GOP stockpiles surge

Following a brutal electoral loss in November, Democrats continue to fall behind Republicans in the race for cash.

The Republican National Committee has significantly outpaced its Democratic counterpart with respect to fundraising. As of June, the RNC had $80 million on hand, while the DNC only had $15 million in its war chest.

'Donors see the DNC as rudderless, off message and leaderless.'

To put this disparity in perspective, the DNC has less cash on hand this summer than they did at any given time over the last five years.

"Under President Trump's leadership, the RNC is laser-focused on expanding our majorities in 2026," RNC spokeswoman Kiersten Pels told Blaze News. "Donors know their investment with Republicans pays off — we win."

RELATED: Conservative firebrand Chip Roy bids Congress farewell, targets new political venture

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

This fundraising gap is not unique to the parties' national committees. The National Republican Congressional Committee has also outpaced the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during this fundraising cycle.

In June alone, the NRCC raised over $18 million with a total of $32.2 million raised in the second quarter. At the same time, the DCCC only brought in $12.7 million in June, totaling about $29 million in the second quarter.

"The NRCC is fueled by unstoppable momentum because voters know what's at stake," NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said in a press release. "While House Democrats are embracing the largest tax increase in history, open borders, and a radical socialist agenda, House Republicans are on offense. Americans are rallying behind the Republican mission to lower costs, make communities safer, and stop the far-left chaos consuming the Democrat Party."

RELATED: The brutal reality Democrats can't ignore

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Democratic donors' hesitancy is often attributed to the progressive overhaul of the party. With candidates like Zohran Mamdani and politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) taking center stage, the Democratic Party has become harder to sell.

"Donors see the DNC as rudderless, off-message, and leaderless," one Democratic donor adviser told Politico. "Those are the buzzwords I keep hearing over and over again."

The DNC did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!