Conservative firebrand Chip Roy bids Congress farewell, targets new political venture

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas announced Thursday that he would be stepping down from Congress to pursue a new political venture in the Lone Star State.

Roy, who is currently serving his fourth term in the House of Representatives, officially launched his bid for Texas attorney general on Thursday, vowing to "defend Texas at every turn." Roy is seeking to replace Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is currently running to unseat Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

'It's time to draw a line in the sand.'

"It has been my honor to represent the 21st Congressional District of Texas — the best part of the best state in the greatest country in the history of the world," Roy said in a press release. "I am particularly proud of our work to deliver on President Trump's agenda and fight to drain the swamp."

"I could do it forever and be fulfilled professionally," Roy added. "But representatives should not be permanent."

Throughout his political career, Roy has established himself as a conservative firebrand who is comfortable confronting the status quo, even if it's within his own party. Roy repeatedly fought for fiscal responsibility, frequently bucking Republican leadership on major spending bills and continuing resolutions.

At the same time, Roy maintained a focus on strong immigration policy and working to slash excessive environmental regulations.

"Texas is under assault — from open-border politicians, radical leftists, and faceless foreign corporations that threaten our sovereignty, safety, and our way of life," Roy said. "It's time to draw a line in the sand."

"As attorney general, I will fight every single day for our God-given rights, for our families, and for the future of Texas," Roy added. "No more Soros-funded judges and DAs putting criminals on our streets. No more judge-made mandates that Texans pay for illegals in our public schools. No more communities built on Sharia law."

