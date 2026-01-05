'Very sick too': Trump sets sights on more countries after successful Venezuela operation

Over the weekend, the Trump administration successfully captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. In the hours and days following the successful operation, Trump suggested that Venezuela is only the start of his efforts to retake control of the Western Hemisphere.

Talking to the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday night, President Trump set his sights on two more countries that he says need to be reined in.

'Sounds good to me.'

"Colombia is very sick too. Run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he's not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you," Trump said to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trump suggested that the president of Colombia runs "cocaine mills and cocaine factories," but they will not be running for much longer.

When asked if there would be an operation in Colombia to cut off the alleged drug trafficking and corruption, Trump told reporters, "Sounds good to me."

Trump added that Cuban leadership has "only survived because of Venezuela" when asked if similar operations were planned in the country.

Similarly President Trump on Sunday added that "we need Greenland for national security."

"If you take a look at Greenland ... you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place," Trump said.

On Monday morning, Trump reiterated the message that the United States needs Greenland for "national security." Trump lightly mocked Denmark's handling of the territory, saying, "You know what Denmark did recently to boost up security in Greenland? They added one more dog sled. It's true!"

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signaled his disapproval of Trump's push for Greenland. Starmer told the BBC Monday that "only Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark" should "decide the future of Greenland."

