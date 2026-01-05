Knife-wielding person advances toward homeowner who complained about car vandalism, cops say. But homeowner is wielding gun.

Investigators in Arizona said a homeowner and his family member confronted an individual after 1 a.m. Friday after discovering knife damage on two of their vehicles, InMaricopa.com reported.

With that, the person reportedly advanced toward the homeowner while holding a knife, the outlet said.

Unfortunately for the person reportedly holding the knife, the homeowner was holding a gun — and used it.

When Maricopa Police officers arrived at the scene on West Thornberry Lane in Homestead, they found an individual shot in the leg, the outlet said.

That person was taken to a hospital and was awaiting surgery as of Friday morning, police told InMaricopa.com.

Image source: Maricopa (Ariz.) Police

Turns out that officers later found other cars in the area with similar knife damage, police added to the outlet.

The homeowner who pulled trigger is not being charged with a crime, as it appears he was acting in self-defense, the outlet noted.

However, the wounded person is facing charges, InMaricopa.com said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

Commenters reacting to the outlet's story on Facebook appeared solidly behind the homeowner's actions.

"F'd around and found out," one commenter said.

"Lucky it was only his leg shot. Just saying. Good for the homeowner!" another user noted.

"I mean, torturing my horse would get death — so why wouldn't touching my vastly improved horse replacement that, at one time, took years of my life to pay for and develop into a usable vehicle?" another commenter quipped.

"I love it! That’s justice!!! He definitely found out!" another user declared.

"Sounds like the criminal deserved it — but will probably still sue homeowner for his injuries," another commenter predicted.

