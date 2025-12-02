Armed male allegedly stalking his ex forces entry into her Florida home. But victim's husband is there — and also has a gun.

Police in DeLand, Florida, said a male knocked on the back door of a residence in the 100 block of Voorhis Street on Monday, WOFL-TV reported.

A woman inside the home opened the door, thinking it was a delivery, police told the station.

However, police told WOFL the male at the door was brandishing a gun — and forced his way into the home.

But another man inside the home — believed to be the woman’s husband — grabbed a gun of his own and ordered the intruder multiple times to drop his weapon, police told the station.

Authorities said when the intruder refused to obey the commands, the homeowner shot the intruder in the chest, WOFL reported.

The intruder fled the home, the station said, adding that arriving officers soon found the wounded suspect in a wooded area a few blocks away from the scene.

WOFL said he was airlifted to a hospital.

The station said the suspect is facing a number of pending charges while he's in the hospital, including armed burglary, aggravated assault with a firearm, and destruction of evidence. Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies believe the intruder dumped the gun, WOFL reported.

The homeowner was not charged with any crime, the station added.

Police said based on preliminary information, the intruder is believed to have had a prior relationship with the woman in the home, WOFL noted, adding that the woman told police the suspect had been stalking her.

"Unfortunately, for the invader, you have a right to protect your home," DeLand Police Capt. Prurince Dice said Monday, according to the station. "You have a right to protect your life."

The shooting remains under investigation, WOFL said, adding that police believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Detectives are working to confirm all the details, the station added, including the possible history between the intruder and the people inside the home.

