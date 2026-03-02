UK prime minister reverses course, allows US use of British bases for strikes on Iran

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Sunday that the U.K. will allow the U.S. to use British military bases for limited defensive strikes targeting Iranian missile sites, reversing an earlier refusal amid escalating U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran.

In a prerecorded video statement released through official channels, Starmer said the decision was made to prevent Iran from launching missiles across the region that could kill civilians, endanger British nationals, and strike uninvolved countries.

'Over the last year alone, they have backed more than 20 potentially lethal attacks on UK soil.'

“The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose,” Starmer said. “We have taken the decision to accept this request to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk, and hitting countries that have not been involved.”

Photo by Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Starmer emphasized in a previous announcement that the U.K. is not participating directly in offensive strikes, which began in late February targeting Iranian military facilities, nuclear sites, and senior leadership. Instead Britain has focused on defensive actions, including intercepting Iranian missiles aimed at allies in the Gulf.

Starmer also acknowledged the danger the Iranian regime poses: "Even in the United Kingdom, the Iranian regime poses a direct threat to dissidents and to the Jewish community." He continued, "Over the last year alone, they have backed more than 20 potentially lethal attacks on U.K. soil."

(Photo by Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Starmer described Iran’s actions as increasingly reckless and dangerous and said the decision is consistent with international law under the doctrine of collective self-defense. The government published a summary of its legal advice supporting that position.

