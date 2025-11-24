Armed Florida homeowner fights back against 4 thugs who reportedly try to force their way into his residence

Four unidentified individuals arrived at a south Florida home Saturday evening and tried to force their way inside, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told WPLG-TV.

However, the homeowner was armed with a gun and opened fire.

'Everyone has a duty and a right to defend themselves when attacked. Good job homeowner!!!'

Indeed, gunshots and a male hollering in pain are audible on two home surveillance videos that are part of WPLG's report. The station in a separate story said it all went down in the area of Southwest 141st Street and 110th Avenue in Miami-Dade’s Richmond Heights neighborhood around 6:40 p.m.

The homeowner struck one of the subjects in the upper body, deputies told WPLG, adding that the other three individuals fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The wounded male died at a nearby hospital, the station said, adding that the Homicide Bureau of the sheriff's office has taken over the investigation.

RELATED: Elderly Texas homeowner armed with hunting rifle spots burglar who broke through back door. It doesn't end well for intruder.

The mother of the fatally shot male told WPLG the next morning in the separate story that she's "in shock, disbelief" and "hurt."

The mother, who did not provide her name, added to the station that while she was told that her son "tried to break into someone's house," she also noted, "That's not him.”

Commenters under WPLG's Facebook post about the mother's reaction offered a number of opinions in the aftermath:

"I am truly sorry for this mother, but the son apparently was involved with the wrong people and participated in a fatally stupid crime," one commenter wrote. "No doubt that the homeowner feared for his life with four men trying to force their way inside. Either she really didn't know her son at all, or he was easily misled."

"I'm pretty sure she is distraught," another user observed. "But the bottom line is her son committed a crime. I feel bad for her, but not for him. Break into my home and find out."

"Everyone has a duty and a right to defend themselves when attacked," another commenter declared. "Good job homeowner!!!"

"The son should have made better choices, and he would still be here," another user noted.

"Play FAFO in Florida and this is the result!!!" another commenter exclaimed. "Love our freedom to protect ourselves."

Authorities were continuing to search for the three remaining suspects, WPLG reported, adding that those with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!