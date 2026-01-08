Father reveals chilling words mother spoke after allegedly killing her 1-year-old daughter on New Year's Day

A Louisiana woman has been charged with murder after police said she fatally shot her 1-year-old daughter on New Year's Day.

The Sulphur Police Department said a shooting was reported around 8:21 p.m. at a home on Quelqueshue Street. Sulphur is a little over three hours west of New Orleans.

'I almost lost two babies. I lost one because her mama wanted to send her to God.'

Police said a 1-year-old girl "had been shot and killed."

The investigation revealed that the girl was "shot and killed by her mother, Kristin Bass," police said.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old mother, and she was charged with first-degree murder. Her bond was set at $10 million.

KPLC-TV reported that the slain child's father, Bradley Moss, told investigators he heard a boom and ran into a room to find their 1-year-old daughter shot and Bass holding a gun.

Meanwhile, the couple's 2-year-old child was crying for help, according to the station.

The father of two reportedly said, "I almost lost two babies. I lost one because her mama wanted to send her to God."

Moss added, "[My older daughter] said, 'Help me, daddy.' And Kristin said, 'I just sent our baby to God.'"

Moss said Bass then uttered, "Now I gotta get her."

Moss identified the shooting victim as Acelynn Moss, according to KPLC.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services took custody of the surviving toddler, according to Moss.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Sgt. Jeremy Cain at 337-527-4558.

Police did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

