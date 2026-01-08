Left melts down over childhood vaccine schedule change — but Sara Gonzales says, 'It’s not enough'

While most MAHA-minded Americans are cheering in light of the CDC’s latest alteration to the U.S. childhood immunization schedule — which dropped from 17 to 11 diseases — BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes it’s “not enough.”

“I don’t want that to distract you from applauding what is happening now, because it’s all good changes. He can’t just like totally just bust up the entire system immediately. He’s got to get there,” she explains.

The new schedule also doesn’t recommend against getting your children vaccinated for certain diseases but instead breaks a longer list of diseases down into three categories.

In the category that’s recommended for all children, there are 11 diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis, haemophilus influenzae type B, pneumococcal conjugate, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, HPV, and varicella.

RSV, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and meningococcal are now in the group that’s “recommended for certain high-risk groups or populations,” and rotavirus, COVID-19, influenza, hep A, hep B, and meningococcal are in a third group titled “recommended based on shared clinical decision-making.”

“I don’t agree with any of these,” Gonzales says.

“So there is still work to be done. However, if they want to stair-step this, the way that they have stair-stepped everything else, they would do it in this way,” she adds.

And while Gonzales doesn’t believe the Trump administration has gone far enough, the left of course is claiming it's gone too far.

“There’s always the fearmongering. ‘Oh my God, RFK is taking away our right to vaccines. How many children, how many beautiful children are going to be killed because RFK didn’t give them their precious chickenpox shots?’ Well, actually, spoiler alert, zero probably,” Gonzales says.

“But let’s just be clear ... no vaccine has been eliminated. OK. The CDC is still requiring insurance companies to cover the vaccines if people want them,” Gonzales says, before playing a clip of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) claiming otherwise.

“You promised that you would not take away vaccines from anyone who wanted them,” Warren yelled at RFK Jr.

“I know you’ve taken $855,000 from pharmaceutical companies, senator,” he responds.

“I’m not taking them away,” he added, while she continued to argue.

“Elizabeth Warren,” Gonzales comments, annoyed, “has to be the most insufferable on the Senate side.”

“Just the shrill, just like the Karen energy of like her voice makes me want to jump off a building,” she adds.

