9 Republicans aid Democrats to advance Obamacare subsidies

Nine Republicans voted to advance the Democrat-led health care bill Wednesday, defying the GOP to extend Obamacare subsidies.

Republican Reps. Nick LaLota of New York, Thomas Kean of New Jersey, Mike Lawler of New York, Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania, David Valadao of California, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Max Miller of Ohio, Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania, and Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida joined Democrats to bring a vote on the health care subsidies that expired at the end of 2025.

Notably Lawler, Fitzpatrick, Bresnahan, and Mackenzie also signed onto House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' (D-N.Y.) discharge petition last month that would have forced a House vote to extend the subsidies.

A final vote on the bill is now expected to take place Thursday.

Lawler defended his vote aiding Democrats, saying the solution to fix the "broken" health care system is "through a bipartisan approach."

"Republicans and Democrats can agree that our healthcare system is broken and must be fixed through a bipartisan approach," Lawler wrote. "Enough of the blame game on both sides. Let’s focus on actually delivering affordable healthcare for Americans."

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has maintained that the Affordable Care Act, especially the COVID-era subsidies, are responsible for skyrocketing premiums.

"Obamacare was created and passed entirely by DEMOCRATS," Johnson said in a post on X during the 2025 government shutdown. "Since Obamacare took effect, health insurance premiums have SKYROCKETED. The Obamacare COVID-era subsidies were also passed entirely by DEMOCRATS, and set to expire at the end of this year."

"DEMOCRATS have increased health care costs exponentially, and are now shutting down the government — as they try to cover up THEIR OWN FAILURES and somehow blame Republicans."

