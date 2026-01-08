'Errand boy': Mike Collins rips Jon Ossoff's silence on Maduro, points to Laken Riley's Venezuelan killer

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia slammed Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia for his silence and inaction following Nicolas Maduro's capture, arguing Ossoff "sat on his hands and did nothing" when a Venezuelan illegal alien killed Laken Riley.

Collins, who is running to unseat Ossoff, criticized the Democrat for his inaction following Riley's brutal murder. Ossoff first opposed a Senate amendment similar to the Laken Riley Act in 2024 but later reversed his position to support Collins' landmark legislation, which was signed into law in 2025.

Ossoff has also refrained from weighing in on Maduro's arrest, although he never misses an opportunity to brand President Donald Trump an "authoritarian."

'Jon Ossoff doesn’t support anything unless it’s championed by radical leftists or hurts President Trump.'

"Jon Ossoff is an errand boy for Chuck Schumer who would rather ignore the capture of the ruthless dictator responsible for sending Laken Riley’s killer into our country than admit President Trump is right," Collins told Blaze News in an exclusive statement.

"His entire political agenda is to lie to Georgians about his work in D.C. and be a puppet for the California crazies and New York nutjobs. He doesn’t deliver for Georgians; he just resists."



"When Laken Riley was killed, I made it my sole mission to ensure no family would have to live through their pain again," Collins told Blaze News. "I knocked on Democrat doors in the House and Senate to get the Laken Riley Act passed while Jon Ossoff sat on his hands and did nothing. Jon Ossoff doesn’t support anything unless it’s championed by radical leftists or hurts President Trump."

When asked why he hasn't commented on Maduro's capture, Ossoff said he needed more information about President Donald Trump's vision for Venezuela.

“We need to understand what the president meant when he said ‘boots on the ground,’” Ossoff said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We need to understand what the president meant when he said the United States would run Venezuela. Congress needs that information immediately.”

