EPA moves to slash Obama-era gas can regulations: 'VENT THE DARN CAN'

Lawn and car guys are celebrating after Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin's latest push for deregulation.

Zeldin shared a letter Thursday encouraging manufacturers to "produce cans that best meet consumer needs," including gas cans "with vents to facilitate fast and smooth fuel flow." This push comes in response to regulations previously implemented by former President Barack Obama in 2009 that removed vents in gas cans in order to reduce vapor emissions.

The vents originally prevented a vacuum from forming inside the gas can, allowing it to pour gasoline smoothly. Since the regulation was rolled out, consumers and retailers have expressed frustration with the new design, which often causes gasoline to spill.

'Pointless government regulations have ruined many commonsense products, and everyone knows it.'

"Gas cans used to POUR gas," Zeldin said in a Thursday post on X. "Now they just DRIBBLE like a child's sippy cup. The Trump EPA’s message to gas can makers: VENT THE DARN CAN and let it FLOW BABY FLOW!"

RELATED: Exclusive: Lawn and car guys will cheer after Chip Roy introduces bill slashing gas can regulations

Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Phil Robertson, the late star of the BlazeTV shows "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" and "In the Woods with Phil," mocked the EPA-compliant gas can on the latter show, sarcastically calling it a "dangerous piece of equipment."

"The safest gas can delivered on earth," Robertson said sarcastically as the gas slowly dripped out of the can. "Reminds me of my prostate last night. I'm just not getting the flow that I once had."

RELATED: Trump administration takes aim at Obama-era climate change regulations

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas has been leading the charge in the House with his Gas Can Freedom Act. Blaze News first reported Roy's bill in February, which aimed to "eliminate the unnecessary federal regulations that have made gas cans dysfunctional."

"Pointless government regulations have ruined many commonsense products, and everyone knows it," Roy told Blaze News in February. "The federal government does not need to be involved in every aspect of our lives, and we never needed them involved in our gas cans."

RELATED: Chip Roy reveals to Glenn Beck possible motive behind Elon Musk's scathing review of the 'big, beautiful bill'

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

As of now, no legislative actions have been taken on Roy's bill beyond its introduction in the House. Roy remains committed to the bill and is urging his colleagues to take up the legislation.

"Let's get it passed and cut these burdensome regulations FOREVER."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

