Chip Roy reveals to Glenn Beck possible motive behind Elon Musk's scathing review of the 'big, beautiful bill'
June 04, 2025
Elon Musk's disapproval of the bill may go beyond spending.
Although Elon Musk has largely functioned as a close ally to President Donald Trump, the former DOGE head condemned one of the administration's greatest legislative projects — and it might not be for the reason you think.
Musk signaled disapproval for Trump's "big, beautiful bill" over the last few weeks, ultimately branding the bill a "disgusting abomination" just days after he formally departed from the DOGE.
"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore," Musk said. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."
'I'm not sure that Elon is really excited about the extent to which we are killing the subsidies.'
RELATED: Mike Johnson says Elon Musk is 'terribly wrong,' defends Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Musk cited fiscal concerns for opposing the bill, echoing Republican critics like Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. However, other Republican lawmakers like Rep. Chip Roy of Texas have suggested that Musk may oppose the bill because it negatively impacts some of his businesses.
"I'm not sure that Elon is really excited about the extent to which we are killing the subsidies across the board," Roy told Glenn Beck Wednesday. "All future subsidies for EVs, for solar panels, for the wind crap, all future subsidies, we are mostly killing."
In its current form, the bill would terminate the $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles and the $4,000 tax credit for used electric vehicles. The bill would also eliminate the $1,000 tax credit for electric vehicle charger installations.
Notably, Musk's companies have been heavily subsidized by the government. Across his companies, Musk has reportedly received $38 billion in government funding, with Tesla alone receiving $11.4 billion in regulatory credits from both federal and state governments.
RELATED: Elon Musk issues fiery statement against Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' — and the White House responds immediately
.@chiproytx suggests that Elon Musk opposes the BBB because it kills subsidies that benefit his businesses🚨 https://t.co/AQnmowzo0U
— Rebeka Zeljko (@rebekazeljko) June 4, 2025
Roy is not the only Republican who has come to this conclusion. Following Musk's bombshell statement on Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) noted that Musk's businesses may be negatively impacted.
"It's not personal," Johnson said. "I know that the EV mandates are very important to him. That is going away because the government should not be subsidizing these things. It's part of the Green New Deal, and I know it has an effect on his business."
