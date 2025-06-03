Elon Musk issues fiery statement against Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' — and the White House responds immediately

The White House wasted no time in responding to a fiery statement by tech billionaire Elon Musk against the president's "big, beautiful" spending bill on Tuesday.

In a missive on Tuesday, Musk ripped into the members of Congress who voted for the bill. President Donald Trump has been pushing for passage of the massive spending bill in order to press forward on his political agenda.

'This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.'

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," wrote Musk on the X platform.

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," he added.

The statement was a shock to many after Musk battled public criticism for donating millions to the Trump campaign last year as well as heading up the Department of Government Efficiency after Trump took office. Musk stepped down from the position on Friday after his 130-day tenure as a special government employee ended.

RELATED: Elon Musk takes jab at Trump’s 'big, beautiful, bill': 'I was disappointed'

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked by Peter Doocy of Fox News to comment on the level of anger the president might have after hearing the comments from his billionaire ally.

"Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill," she responded.

"It doesn't change the president's opinion," she added. "This is one big, beautiful bill, and Trump is sticking to it."

Here's video of Leavitt's response:

PRESS SEC RESPONDS TO @elonmusk just now saying "shame on" anyone who voted for the "Big, Beautiful Bill": "It doesn't change the president's opinion. He's sticking to it." pic.twitter.com/e9uZTxNqFq

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 3, 2025

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!