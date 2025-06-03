Mike Johnson says Elon Musk is 'terribly wrong,' defends Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) reiterated his support for President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" on Tuesday after former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk condemned it.

Musk previously expressed disapproval for Trump's bill in a more reserved way, arguing that there should have been deeper spending cuts. But since Musk's formal exit from the DOGE, the tech mogul has escalated his rhetoric, calling the bill a "disgusting abomination."

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore," Musk said. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

'With all due respect, Elon is simply wrong about the One Big Beautiful Bill.'

RELATED: Elon Musk issues fiery statement against Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' — and the White House responds immediately

Speaker Johnson responds to Elon Musk: “With all due respect, Elon is terribly wrong about the one Big Beautiful, Bill.” pic.twitter.com/QRyC7kb3Yw

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 3, 2025

"I count Elon Musk as a good friend, and Congressional Republicans appreciate everything he has done to put a spotlight on waste, fraud, and abuse in government," Johnson said. "Now that DOGE has identified wasteful spending, it is being quantified by the Administration, and codified by Congress via the rescissions process and appropriations process."

As of Tuesday, the Office of Management and Budget sent the rescissions package to Capitol Hill so Congress can begin codifying the DOGE cuts. OMB Director Russell Vought told Blaze News that he was confident that the bill will pass in Congress, but the House leadership has not yet scheduled a vote.

The cuts in question are in motion, and Johnson seems keen on passing them. Although Musk has previously been an ally to the administration, Johnson and the White House are now on offense.

"With all due respect, Elon is simply wrong about the One Big Beautiful Bill," Johnson said. "Our legislation comprehensively delivers on every major campaign promise and the America First agenda, while ALSO securing historic savings of more than $1.6 TRILLION."

RELATED: Elon Musk takes jab at Trump’s 'big, beautiful, bill': 'I was disappointed'

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"It’s going to keep our borders secure, provide historic tax relief for hardworking Americans, unleash American energy dominance, reduce spending, and restore peace through strength," Johnson added. "Congress is working hard to get this to President Trump’s desk by July 4th so we can deliver on the mandate the American people gave us."

The House narrowly passed the bill in a 215-214 vote in May, and it has since made its way to the Senate. Although Republicans have a comfortable 53-seat majority, potential defectors have already emerged, and the White House has its work cut out for it.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!