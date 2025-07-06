Horror and heroism in Texas as search for flood survivors continues

In the early hours of Independence Day, West Texas and the Hill Country received nearly nearly a foot of rain, which triggered flash floods and sent the Guadalupe River surging 20 feet above flood stage and well over its banks. The rushing waters — fed by continued downpours over the weekend — swallowed homes and vehicles and claimed the lives of scores of Americans.

The death toll rose to 70 on Sunday afternoon, the New York Times reported.

'It doesn't surprise me at all that his last act of kindness and sacrifice was working to save the lives of campers.'

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said as of 9 a.m. Sunday, 59 victims were confirmed dead in his county — 38 adults and 21 children.

At least five of the 750 girls attending Camp Mystic — the Christian camp in Hunt that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said was "horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I've seen in any natural disaster" — are confirmed dead. Eleven girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic were still missing as of Sunday afternoon.

Those numbers might have been much higher were it not for the camp's 70-year-old co-owner Dick Eastland, whom U.S. Rep. August Plufger (R-Tex.) indicated "no doubt gave his life attempting to save his campers."

Texas Public Radio reported that Eastland was among the dead. His co-owner and wife Tweety Eastland was found safe at their home.

Paige Sumner paid tribute to Dick Eastland in a column for the Kerrville Daily Times: "It doesn't surprise me at all that his last act of kindness and sacrifice was working to save the lives of campers. He had already saved so many lives with the gift of Camp Mystic."

Campers also benefited from the heroism of 400 first responders and 20 agencies at work in Kerr County, including the U.S. Coast Guard, which conducted at least 12 flights near the Kerrville area.

'It severed his artery and his arm — almost cut it clean off.'

While an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew worked to whisk away 15 campers on Friday, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer reportedly remained on the ground, providing medical assistance and helping with the evacuation efforts of 230 victims into assisting agencies' air assets.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem later singled out Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and Petty Office Scott Ruskin, noting he "directly saved an astonishing 165 victims in the devastating flooding in central Texas."

"This was the first rescue mission of his career, and he was the only triage coordinator at the scene. Scott Ruskin is an American hero," said Noem. "His selfless courage embodies the spirit and mission of the USCG."

President Donald Trump, who declared a major disaster for Kerr County, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, indicated in a corresponding statement that U.S. Coast Guard and Texas first responders have "saved more than 850 lives."

'He died a hero.'

About a half hour east of Camp Mystic, Julian Ryan lost his life in a similar exhibition of American greatness and virtue, trying to save his mother, his fiancée, and his 6-year-old and 13-month-old sons from drowning when the Guadalupe River rapidly poured into their trailer home in Ingram.

Ryan went to bed after finishing a long night shift as a dishwasher at a local restaurant. But both he and his fiancée, Christinia Wilson, had a rude awakening, finding that ankle-deep waters chased their 6-year-old into their bedroom along with Ryan's mother.

Shortly after powering through the front door, the river sealed the family inside Ryan's bedroom, where the water quickly began to rise above their waists, reported the New York Times.

When the mattress began to float, the parents put the boys atop it then looked for a way to get everyone out.

Desperate to get his family onto the roof of the trailer as the waters rose, Ryan smashed a window with his bare hand, mortally wounding himself in the process.

Wilson told KHOU-TV, "It severed his artery and his arm — almost cut it clean off."

"He had lost all of it, all his blood," said Wilson. "He looked at me and the kids, and my mother-in-law, and said, 'Sorry, I'm not going to make it. I love you all.'"

Wilson, her boys, and her mother-in-law managed to survive, even though the trailer was torn in half.

Connie Salas, Ryan's sister, tearfully told KHOU, "He died a hero."

The GoFundMe for the family, which had raised over $71,000 as of Sunday afternoon, emphasized that "Julian gave his life for his family, passing as a true hero."

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha indicated that those wishing to support relief and rebuilding efforts should donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

