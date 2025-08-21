CNN analyst says Gavin Newsom's social media strategy is working because Dems want a 'fighter'

While many on the right are ridiculing Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom's strategy on social media, there are signs that it is winning among Democrats.

CNN political analyst Harry Enten showed that Newsom is gaining popularity and attention after making waves with a trolling social media campaign. The Democrat has also tried to position himself as the foremost opponent of President Donald Trump and his policies.

Google searches for Newsom also increased dramatically, by 1,300% since June 1 and 500% since Aug. 1.

Enten said that Newsom was now the front-runner for the 2028 presidential nomination for Democrats. In June, polling showed the governor ranking behind Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

"He's gained millions of social media followers. Google searches for him are up like a rocket," Enten wrote on social media. "He's now the front-runner for the 2028 Dem nomination per the prediction markets. It's cause Democrats want a fighter."

He highlighted the @GovPressOffice social media account, which posts Trump-like messages to mock the president while pushing pro-Newsom narratives.

"WOW! FOX NEWS CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT ME (GAVIN C. NEWSOM), AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR!!! TONIGHT THEIR ENTIRE PRIMETIME LINEUP WAS ABOUT ME! JESSE WATTERS KEPT CALLING ME DADDY' (VERY WEIRD, NOT INTERESTED, BUT THANK YOU!)," read one recent tweet from the account.

Enten pointed out that the account had increased its followers by 450% since mid-June. Google searches for Newsom also increased dramatically, by 1,300% since June 1 and 500% since Aug. 1.

"The bottom line is in politics, especially if you're thinking of entering in 2028, it's all about generating attention, and so far Gavin Newsom has done a good job at generating attention," Enten added.

RELATED: Obama defends Newsom's redistricting scheme to counteract 'gerrymandering' by Texas GOP

Polling shows that Democrats went from a majority wanting their party to work with Republicans in 2017 to a majority wanting to stop the GOP in 2025, which explains why Newsom's strategy is popular among those who vote Democrat.

Prediction markets also show that Newsom has doubled his support for the Democratic nomination.

"Now 75% are excited for him to run, and more than that, he's getting a higher percentage of the vote than Kamala Harris in her home state," Enten continued. "He is beating the former vice president, who, of course, was the Democratic nominee in 2024. As I said, a rising tide of support for the California governor."

Enten posted video of the segment to his social media account.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!