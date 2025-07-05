'Incomprehensible tragedy': Dozens dead, 27 girls from Christian camp missing amid deadly Texas floods

Texas officials prepared early last week for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding, ensuring that local first responders had what they needed to act quickly and decisively. They were, however, met with a downpour far worse than expected.

Officials in West Texas and the Hill Country momentarily were put on the back foot in the early hours of Independence Day by nearly a foot of rain, which triggered flash floods; Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that reportedly caused the Guadalupe River to rise at least 26 feet in a matter of 45 minutes.

'So many people have been swept up into an extraordinary catastrophe.'

Among the settlements swept by the floods was Camp Mystic — a Christian camp for girls near the Guadalupe River in Hunt. Of around 750 campers, 27 were still reported missing as of Saturday afternoon. The mother of 9-year-old Janie Hunt told CNN that her daughter, who was among the missing, has been confirmed dead.

In addition to the more than 1,000 responders and 800 vehicles the state has deployed, an army of local, federal, and volunteer rescuers have been working around the clock to save victims from the waters, reunify families, clear debris, and tend to the injured.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office indicated that as of Saturday morning, first responders had evacuated over 850 uninjured people, including eight injured people. They also recovered the bodies of 27 people who perished in the floods.

Among the dead were nine children, one of whom has not yet been identified.

Shortly after signing a disaster declaration on July 4 for 15 counties the flooding has impacted, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters, "This is a time when we as a state, we as a community, need God more than ever."

"Little kids off at camp joyfully excited about the upcoming day to celebrate the Fourth of July; campers alongside the [Guadalupe] River doing the same thing and enjoying one of the beautiful spots in the State of Texas — asleep, probably just a few hours from waking up," said Abbott. "So many people have been swept up into an extraordinary catastrophe."

While emphasizing the need for prayer, Abbott indicated that search-and-rescue operations were underway and would continue as flooding continues across the state.

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that his administration was working with state and local officials and added, "GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!"

Lt. Gov. Patrick said Friday, "I've talked to several people at the White House. The president sent the message, 'Whatever we need, we will have.'"

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Friday activated the U.S. Coast Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency resources and was working to get the Camp Mystic girls to safety, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said on social media.

There also has been an outpouring of support and prayers for the victims of the floods and their families.

"Our nation's heart breaks for the victims in Texas and their families. Just an incomprehensible tragedy," wrote Vice President JD Vance. "I hope everyone affected knows they're in the prayers of my family, and of millions of Americans. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace."

The NFL's Houston Texans are among the organizations that have shelled out hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide support and resources to those impacted by the floods.

This is a developing story.

