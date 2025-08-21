Newsom’s DMV gave a CDL to an illegal alien who couldn’t read road signs — now 3 are dead

An illegal immigrant truck driver has been accused of causing a crash in Fort Pierce, Florida, that killed three people. The driver failed English and road sign tests.

Harjinder Singh crossed into the United States illegally in 2018 via the southern border, before obtaining a commercial driver’s license in California. When he attempted to obtain work authorization, it was rejected by the first Trump administration on September 14, 2020.

Homeland Security assistant secretary for public affairs Trisha McLaughlin is well aware that Singh was initially rejected by the Trump administration, which is why she’s pointing the finger at California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) for the deaths.

“[Three] innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California DMV issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License — this state of governance is asinine. How many more innocent people have to die before @GavinNewsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public?” McLaughlin said in a post on X .

In an attempt to get back at McLaughlin, Newsom responded on his press office X account , “Hey, genius: the federal government (TRUMP ADMIN) already confirmed that this guy meets federal and state immigration requirements — YOU issued him a work permit (EAD).”

“As usual, the Trump Administration is either lying or clueless,” he added.

McLaughlin wasn’t having it, responding , “False. Harjinder Singh is in the United States illegally and his work authorization was rejected under the Trump Administration on September 14, 2020. It was later approved under the Biden Administration June 9, 2021.”

“The state of California issues Commercial Drivers Licenses. There is no national CDL. Sincerely, Genius,” she fired back.

“So good,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.

The California governor also appears to be gunning for the White House in 2028, but Gonzales doesn’t think he’s anyone to worry about.

“The Polymarket presidential odds for 2028 do have him behind JD Vance. Vance is coming in at 28%. Gavin Newsom’s at 16%,” she says.

